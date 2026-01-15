Deluxe to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results on January 28, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Data company, will report fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, following market-close. On the same day, management will hold an open-access conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT). All interested persons may listen to the call by dialing 1.800.330.6730 (conference passcode: 724019). The audio and accompanying slides will be available via a simultaneous webcast on the investor relations website at www.investors.deluxe.com. A replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. ET through midnight on February 4, 2026, via the webcast link and listen-by-phone option.

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

