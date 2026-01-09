Deluxe to Implement Visa Direct to Enable Fast, Seamless Payments with dlxFastFunds

New capability allows businesses to access funds in near real-time, improving cash flow and operational agility

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, today announced its collaboration with Visa to implement Visa Direct. This collaboration introduces dlxFastFundsSM, a funding solution that leverages Visa’s trusted payment network to help businesses take control of their cash flow by skipping the typical one- to two-day settlement delay.

The combined technology of Deluxe and Visa Direct, which can help facilitate the delivery of funds to eligible cards and bank accounts in near real-time[1], allows businesses to choose settlement options in eligible markets. This integrated solution is designed to reinforce operations with quicker access to capital, ideal for covering inventory, payroll, or reinvestment opportunities.

“In today’s fast-paced economy, managing cash flow is critical for growth,” said Brian Mahony, President of Merchant Services at Deluxe. “Our collaboration with Visa allows us to bring dlxFastFunds to our customers using Visa’s payment network, giving them the power to access their earnings in near real-time. This isn't just about faster funding; it's about providing the confidence and agility businesses need to seize opportunities and thrive.”

With this new collaboration, dlxFastFunds is seamlessly integrated within the Deluxe Payments Platform, helping ensure a simple enrollment process without extra systems or complications. By providing faster funding via Visa’s payment network, Deluxe helps businesses respond to needs in near real-time and stay ahead of customer expectations.

“As more businesses embrace digital payments, the ability to send funds efficiently and with confidence becomes a competitive advantage,” said Vira Platonova, Global Head of Visa Direct. “This collaboration with Deluxe reflects our common goal of modernizing disbursements, giving organizations new ways to adapt to evolving customer and operational needs."

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data Company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

[1] Actual fund availability for all Visa Direct transactions may depend on receiving financial institution, account type, region, compliance processes, and other factors, as applicable.

