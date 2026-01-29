Deluxe Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2025 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, today announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results through an earnings release available on the company Investor Relations site at www.investors.deluxe.com The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K available here.

At 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT) today, the company will host an open-access conference call to discuss these financial results.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

