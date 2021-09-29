Deloitte and OutSystems Extend Strategic Alliance to Include Industry-Focused Solutions on AWS

Global consulting organization and modern application development platform provider build on success in Europe to help joint customers accelerate cloud and digital transformation globally

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appdev—OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development, and Deloitte Consulting LLP have expanded their 13-year alliance to include a Center of Excellence (COE) focused on providing cloud-based industry solutions utilizing Amazon Web Services (AWS) on a global scale. Together, Deloitte, OutSystems, and AWS provide shared clients with the ability to develop and deploy new, innovative enterprise applications at a faster pace with fewer resources than ever before.

Deloitte and OutSystems first joined forces in Portugal in 2007 and have since delivered more than 100 digital transformation and software development projects in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Canada, and the US through more than 300 Deloitte professionals certified on OutSystems. Deloitte is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner that provides specialization in a host of AWS-enabled business solutions, each of which can be efficiently integrated to meet clients’ needs where and when they need it most.

The Red Cross Netherlands recently tapped into the joint capabilities of OutSystems, Deloitte, and AWS to rapidly build new applications for volunteer management and coordination. The three organizations enabled the Red Cross to massively and effectively scale operations amid increased demand and rapidly changing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By leveraging the power of the OutSystems platform, the experience of the Deloitte team, and the scalability of AWS, we were able to develop a user-centric and future-proof solution in only a matter of weeks. We’re now developing digital experiences in weeks instead of months, connecting over 100,000 people in ways that we didn’t think about a year ago. With OutSystems and Deloitte we’re confident that we’ll be able to adapt and meet the evolving needs of 2021,” said Hans Goedhart, Manager Information Provision & ICT at the Red Cross.

With this new agreement, Deloitte US, the largest Deloitte member firm, will broaden the Deloitte Global COE-Based Service Delivery and Software Productization Practice leveraging the OutSystems development platform. This alliance offers clients the ability to simplify project delivery efforts and realize business value faster by accelerating time-to-market, reducing ongoing application support and development costs, and retiring or replacing ineffective or inefficient applications and infrastructure, thereby accelerating transformation. Deloitte will offer accelerators and assets across industries to deliver business value with the OutSystems platform.

“OutSystems is addressing one of the biggest problems facing businesses today – the lack of speed and agility of traditional software development,” said Carlos Alves, COO at OutSystems. “Our high-productivity, modern development platform automates and simplifies complexity, but with the power and expressiveness of traditional development. This approach radically transforms the way our customers build, deploy, and most importantly, evolve their critical applications. Deloitte’s deep industry and cloud expertise builds on top of the proven capabilities of the OutSystems platform, enabling our joint customers to realize the full strategic benefits of digital transformation.”

“Speed, architectural soundness, and continuous evolution are paramount for businesses to keep pace with the market and workforce needs,” said Tim Smith, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and US Offering Leader – Core Industry Solutions of Deloitte. “The range of solutions we can help deliver with OutSystems is vast – from customer experience transformation and workplace innovation, to process automation, legacy modernization, and more. The ability to build and evolve apps in one platform is the reason we’ve teamed with OutSystems.”

About Deloitte – Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 330,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About OutSystems – OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems modern application platform’s high productivity, connected, and AI-assisted tools help developers rapidly build and deploy a full range of applications anywhere the organization requires. With over 500,000 community members, approximately 1,600 employees, more than 400 partners, and active customers in 87 countries and across 22 industries, OutSystems has achieved global scale while helping organizations change the way they develop applications. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

