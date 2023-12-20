“Defy Dementia with Sound.” Pixie Dust Technologies, Shionogi and Shionogi Healthcare create Gamma Wave Sound to boost everyday cognitive care.

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd, and Shionogi Healthcare Co., Ltd released “Memory” and “Tomorrow”, two audio experiences incorporating gamma wave technology1 designed to provide dementia patients with an additional tool that they can use to care for their cognitive function.









It is estimated that every 3 seconds, someone develops dementia – a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life. By 2050, more than 150 million people globally will live with dementia. Patients can preserve their quality of life and enhance overall wellness by engaging in activities that stimulate the brain.

Ongoing studies2345 demonstrate that repeated exposure to 40Hz gamma waves can promote brain function by reducing white matter atrophy and myelin loss, which contribute to Alzheimer’s disease progression. Data validated by Pixie Dust Technologies Inc. and Shionogi & Co., Ltd confirmed that gamma wave power and its entrainment increased when listening to amplitude-modulated 40Hz sounds, suggesting that such sounds can be clinically applied to dementia prevention as a non-invasive method.

The Dementia Care Project by Gamma Wave Sound is an initiative designed to help people care for their cognitive function through auditory stimulation. Turning gamma waves technology into a readily available audio experience presents new possibilities in providing cognitive stimulation for dementia.

Six major companies across industries in Japan have come together to form the alliance to boost dementia care as part of the Dementia Care Project by Gamma Wave Sound. These diverse companies share a common goal – to bring integrated daily care of cognitive function through its public touchpoints.

The number of participating companies continues to grow under the initiative, with gamma wave sound experience being brought to places where sound can be heard, such as the largest shopping malls and fitness gym’s exercising program, and local onsen resting spots in Japan.

Expanding to other countries as an international effort, Alii Palau Airlines, which provides direct flight service between Singapore and Palau, is playing both gamma wave audio tracks “Memory” and “Tomorrow”.

Furthermore, music artists who support the initiative have released the Gamma Wave Sound edit of their tracks, accelerating the efforts to deliver Gamma Wave Sound through entertainment.

The original soundtracks are available for download on YouTube (Memory (Gamma Wave Sound Edit) , Tomorrow (Gamma Wave Sound Edit)) , Spotify, Apple Music Podcast.

For more information, please visit our website at: https://www.project.gammawavesound.com/home-1

References

1 Patent filed in Japan; patented technology processes audio by performing 40Hz amplitude modulation on partial signals included in input audio.



2 Martorell, A. J., Paulson, A. L., Suk, H. J., Abdurrob, F., Drummond, G. T., Guan, W., … & Tsai, L. H. (2019). Multi-sensory gamma stimulation ameliorates Alzheimer’s-associated pathology and improves cognition. Cell, 177(2), 256-271.

3 Cognito Therapeutics Presents New MRI Data Showing Non-Invasive Gamma Stimulation Therapy Reduces Brain Atrophy and Myelin Loss in Alzheimer’s Disease. (2023, June 17).

4 Business Wire: Cognito Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrollment in US Pivotal Study HOPE

5-1 Business Wire: Cognito Therapeutics Announces Proprietary Gamma Sensory Stimulation for 6-Months Reduces White Matter Atrophy in Alzheimer’s Disease Patients

5-2 2023 Association for Research in Otolaryngology Midwinter Meeting Abstract Book, pp.443-444 (2023).

Contacts

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.



PR team Contact



https://pixiedusttech.com/contact/

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.



SHIONOGI Website Inquiry Form



https://www.shionogi.com/global/en/contact.html

Vector Inc. (PR agency)



gamma@vectorinc.co.jp