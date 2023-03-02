Definity First has received the 2023 Great Place to Work® Certification

Innovative culture propels Definity First to Great Place to Work Certification, affirming its status as an exceptional workplace

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Definity First, a top-tier provider of advanced enterprise-grade IT solutions and a Microsoft Partner, proudly announced its recent certification by Great Place to Work®.

The Great Place to Work® Institute reserves its certification for select companies that pass its employee audits, determined by the Trust Index© Score, calculated by the aggregate responses. It measures workplace experience, leadership behaviors, values, and trust.

“For us, it’s essential to create an environment where each of our members feels free to express themselves, innovate, and contribute with their expertise in each project to provide top-notch solutions to our clients,” said Freddy Castro, Definity First CEO. “The Great Place to Work® certification proves that even if we are working remotely, our commitment is to our people.”

Definity First achieved an impressive 95% score on the final survey to earn the Great Place to Work certification. This recognition is a testament to the company’s commitment to fostering a positive and productive work environment. The team members at Definity First acknowledge their workplace as a hub of innovation and collaboration, where leaders inspire and motivate others to excel.

“Definity First cares about every single member of our teams. Our approach is to pursue a high-trust workplace environment committed to protecting work-life balance while fostering respect, individuality, and free expression in a company that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion,” says Edna González, Human Capital Director.

This certification strengthens Definity First commitment to providing a workplace environment that encourages open conversations and respect. It promotes diversity and inclusion, where people are motivated to innovate and surpass customer expectations through cutting-edge technology solutions.

Check out our job openings at: https://www.definityfirst.com/careers

About Definity First

Definity First specializes in IT Services, Cloud Business Applications & Microsoft Technologies, providing enterprise-grade solutions that translate into a successful business transformation.

We were founded in 2004, with six offices distributed across the US and Mexico. Definity First has worked for transformative, iconic companies and universities such as Tesla, Flowserve, Harvard, Berkeley, Caltech, and more.

For more on Definity First, please visit: https://www.definityfirst.com or follow LinkedIn or Instagram

