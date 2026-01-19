DeepHow Launches PharmaCloud to Standardize, Train, and Verify Operator Execution in Regulated Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DeepHowIt--DeepHow today announced the General Availability of PharmaCloud, a GMP-compliant cloud environment purpose-built for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to standardize operator training, guide execution, and verify mission-critical work using advanced AI.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers continue to face a persistent tension between innovation and compliance. While AI-driven technologies can significantly improve operator proficiency and execution consistency, regulatory requirements often slow adoption and restrict their use on the shop floor.

PharmaCloud is designed to remove that constraint.

PharmaCloud delivers DeepHow’s AI-powered operational knowledge platform in a validated, audit-ready cloud designed specifically for regulated manufacturing. Manufacturers can deploy AI to capture expert knowledge, guide operators through standard work, and verify execution, while maintaining the governance, traceability, and control required to meet GMP expectations.

By unifying operator training, standard work execution, and execution verification on a single compliant platform, PharmaCloud enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to modernize frontline operations, reduce execution risk, and improve consistency without introducing compliance friction.

“Pharmaceutical manufacturing should not have to choose between innovation and audit readiness,” said Sivakumar Lakshmanan, CEO of DeepHow. “PharmaCloud provides a GMP-compliant foundation to deploy advanced AI directly at the point of work, ensuring operators are trained, guided, and verified as they perform mission-critical tasks.”

With PharmaCloud, DeepHow introduces a new operating model for regulated manufacturing, one where AI-driven innovation and compliance are designed to work together. To learn more, visit deephow.com/platform/pharmacloud.

About DeepHow

DeepHow is the leading AI-powered operational knowledge management platform. The platform standardizes training, guides operator execution, and verifies mission-critical tasks. Global organizations use DeepHow to reduce onboarding time and safety incidents while improving quality, delivery, and operational efficiency. For more information, visit deephow.com.

