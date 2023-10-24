Dedrone Wins TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023

Award Recognizes Companies for Outstanding Achievements in Changing What’s Possible

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#airspacesecurity–Dedrone, the global leader in airspace security, has been named to TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 list, a compilation of extraordinary innovations that change lives around the world. This prestigious honor underscores the fact that drones are the new asymmetric threat to both public safety and national security globally and recognizes DedroneCityWide, which protects people from the threat of drones with the world’s largest airspace security infrastructure.









DedroneCityWide provides Drone Detection-as-a-Service and has expanded to over 50 cities in the US and abroad. It is now able to protect over 50% of the US population from the threat of drones including coverage of the three largest cities in the US (New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago). The solution is entirely cloud-based, available on the web and via the App Store and Google Play for monitoring and alerts in both a central command center as well as for patrolling security. DedroneCityWide monitors multiple drones and geographical areas at once, using a streamlined alerting system that triggers a notification with both drone data as well as the pilot’s location, the moment an alert zone is breached.

“Drone security is no longer nice-to-have; it’s something that every city around the world needs to keep citizens safe. This TIME Best Inventions award builds on our CNBC Disruptor 50 win earlier this year and is yet another acknowledgement of the serious problem that Dedrone is solving on a global scale. Be it battlefields, the war on drugs, border security or public safety of our critical infrastructure and cities, we protect our customers against nefarious drones while providing air domain situational awareness across 50+ cities across the world. We are leveraging AI/ML to enable the good drones to fly to while protecting against the malicious ones,” said Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone. “I thank all the hard work from Dedrone employees and offer our congratulations to the other honorees.”

Dedrone’s core solution is its software, DedroneTracker.AI, the global-leading dual-use command and control (C2) airspace security platform. With sophisticated AI models, the platform performs true sensor fusion to accurately monitor a drone’s flight path and behavior, leveraging a database with over 430 million drone detections’ worth of information and over 15 million images. Its C2 capabilities address needs in every setting from public safety to national security. These solutions include DedroneFixedSite, drone detection for critical infrastructure locations, and mobile kits designed for specific situations: DedroneTactical for agile expeditionary environments and DedroneRapidResponse for mobile drone detection in more urban environments.

In compiling the notable list, TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world provide nominations and review applications, paying special attention to growing fields—such as artificial intelligence, green energy, and sustainability. Editors evaluate each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. For this year’s winners, TIME’s editors wrote: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions) that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

Dedrone technology has been implemented across 30 countries and is used by five of the G-7 nation governments; 190 critical infrastructure sites; 30 airports; 60+ stadiums; 15+ US federal entities and 20+ non-US governments. The company actively provides counterdrone solutions for some of the most high-profile events around the world, working closely with over 120 public safety agencies globally.

About Dedrone

Dedrone is the world’s most trusted smart airspace security company. Hundreds of commercial, government and military customers around the world rely on Dedrone’s comprehensive, command and control (C2) solution to protect against the persistent and escalating threat from drones while enabling “good” drones to fly. By leveraging AI/ML, Dedrone is the only solution that delivers continuous, autonomous interrogation and verification of drones that enables both multi-sensor fusion and multi-mitigation options onto a single fused “pane-of-glass”. Whether on-premise / air-gapped or in the cloud, Dedrone customers can easily detect, track, identify, analyze, and mitigate drone threats. Established in 2014, Dedrone is headquartered just outside of Washington, D.C., and has offices in San Francisco, CA, Phoenix, AZ, Westerville, OH, Bristol, United Kingdom and Kassel, Germany. For more information on drone-related activity visit our global incident center or to reach our airspace security experts, visit http://www.dedrone.com/ and follow us on X, Vimeo, and LinkedIn.

