DecisionPoint Systems Launches MobileConductor Express

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today expanded its MobileConductor application with the introduction of MobileConductor Express targeted at food distribution companies needing the traditional mainstream capabilities for direct store delivery (DSD) and other customer-focused services.

Jim Hilton, director of strategic growth for DecisionPoint Systems, commented, “Backed by an unsurpassed depth in intellectual property, MobileConductor Express is an application architected for today’s need for rapid deployment, allowing our customers to grow their business and excel in this competitive environment.”

MobileConductor Express also offers remote device tracking, automated customer invoices and integrations into Quickbooks.

About The MobileConductor Offerings

MobileConductor offers a suite of configurable plans designed to meet your business needs. Each plan helps DSD companies comply with traditional last mile delivery requirements, including simplifying and automating delivery routes by replacing outdated paper-based, manual processes with improved inventory accuracy, streamlining invoicing, and specific accounting system integration.

Please click HERE to view pricing for MobileConductor Express.

Today’s MobileConductor Express announcement follows the October 2022 MobileConductor update that refined the solution providing a modern user interface and updating the application with access more attuned to current users while keeping the MobileConductor vision.

The expanded MobileConductor platform helps food distribution companies comply with the FSMA FDA rule 204, which requires record-keeping for all shipments to track fresh foods from farm to table. Food traceability is a significant component of the MobileConductor platform. Learn more about FSMA FDA rule 204 and how the MobileConductor platform can help your business by attending our upcoming webinar on February 1st. Register here.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

Contacts

Marketing Contact:

Jennifer Beasley



Director of Marketing



DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.



Jbeasley@decisionpt.com