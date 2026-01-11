Debiopharm Deploys Genialis Software to Advance AI-Based Biomarker Discovery

Genialis Expressions empowers drug development teams to make confident decisions by unifying workflows and standardizing omics data for enterprise-grade clarity and comparability across studies

BOSTON & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ISO27001--Genialis, the RNA biomarker company, today announced that Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company Debiopharm has deployed the Genialis™ Expressions software platform within its cloud infrastructure to support biomarker discovery and multiomics data analytics. The agreement extends the companies’ multi-year collaboration and provides Debiopharm access to Genialis’ integrated technology stack for raw data processing and AI-driven biomarker modeling.

“Genialis Expressions solves one of our most persistent challenges: relying on different vendors and workflows to process our omics data, which makes it extremely difficult to compare datasets across studies,” said Frederico Braga, Head of Digital and IT at Debiopharm. “By establishing a centralized, in-house platform, Genialis Expressions gives us a single standardized pipeline, ensuring consistency across all omics datasets and enabling true cross-study comparability.”

Throughout development, therapeutic and diagnostic programs generate biological and clinical data over long periods of time and from many different sources, such as multiple CROs and clinical trial sites. Yet using that information to gain clear answers about whether a drug or test is likely to succeed remains a major challenge, especially as the readouts from cell lines, mouse and organoid models, and in-patient studies are evaluated with distinct criteria. Genialis Expressions provides the connective foundation that makes these diverse, longitudinal inputs usable and comparable, delivering standardized, model-ready molecular outputs within a secure cloud environment. Expressions also serves as the entry point to the broader Genialis software ecosystem, which provides for comprehensive AI-based modeling and the development of biology-driven biomarker algorithms. This modular, full-stack approach brings cohesion to biomarker discovery efforts and delivers novel, interpretable insights that can be applied across a drug’s entire development lifecycle and expanded to additional targets and programs as needs evolve.

“Biomarker discovery has traditionally been performed in an ad hoc manner, with different teams generating and analyzing data at different stages of development. This fragmentation makes it difficult to paint a clear, consistent picture that translates from experimental systems to in-human studies where it really matters,” said Rafael Rosengarten, PhD, CEO of Genialis. “Our software is like connective tissue for that entire process. By focusing on standardization and harmonization of both molecular and clinical data, we can learn much more readily from new evidence as it emerges, and can build predictive algorithms that scale across a drug’s entire development lifecycle.”

Genialis Expressions has previously been partnered with Roche Sequencing Solutions and Thermo Fisher Scientific, and is used by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, as well as top academic and clinical research organizations worldwide. In November 2025 at ESMO AI 2025, Genialis and Debiopharm co-presented a poster on the development of a clinically relevant, biology-informed machine learning predictor for response to the WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123 in combination with carboplatin (CB). Future updates, including publications and presentations, are planned.

