DealerBuilt Launches the Lightyear Enterprise Retail Cloud That Transforms Multi-Store Retailing with Seamless Cross-Rooftop Sales and Unified Accounting

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DealerBuilt, a leader in dealership DMS, CRM, desking, service lane tools, AI, and marketing analytics, is launching the Lightyear Enterprise Retail Cloud Platform at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show, running February 3 - 6, 2026. The new functionality revolutionizes how auto groups operate by enabling dealers to sell inventory across any rooftop within their group without requiring separate, manual accounting transactions for each location.

"Dealerships move fast, and being able to sell across rooftops in a large group can often be burdensome due to the manual process needed," said Eric Kaser, Chief Revenue Officer of DealerBuilt. "Our innovative technology is designed to elevate the dealership experience, offering unparalleled flexibility, efficiency, and control in managing operations.”

As consolidation continues to shape the automotive retail landscape, large dealer groups often face operational friction when moving inventory between stores and marketing groupwide to their customers. DealerBuilt’s latest innovation, which was built with insights from dealers, addresses this by delivering enterprise accounting and shared inventories, along with a single enterprise name file. The Enterprise Retail Cloud enables groups to efficiently scale their organizations through a system with workflows designed to support centralized and remote accounting.

Key Benefits Showcased at NADA 2026:

Single Enterprise Name File: With a single database and single name file across the entire group, the platform eliminates administrative burdens as dealers become more effective in their marketing and sales efforts, creating better experience for customers and employees.

With a single database and single name file across the entire group, the platform eliminates administrative burdens as dealers become more effective in their marketing and sales efforts, creating better experience for customers and employees. Frictionless Cross-Selling: Auto groups can now access shared inventories available across all stores for vehicles and parts. The new visibility allows teams to sell from sister store locations immediately, enhancing the customer experience and increasing inventory turn.

Auto groups can now access shared inventories available across all stores for vehicles and parts. The new visibility allows teams to sell from sister store locations immediately, enhancing the customer experience and increasing inventory turn. Built for Scale: The solution is battle tested by the largest groups and highest volume stores in the country, ensuring it meets the rigorous demands of any dealership no matter the size or number of rooftops.

“DealerBuilt’s innovative platform has been a game-changer for us,” said Jayson Kincaid, Chief Financial Officer of Performance Automotive Network. “The efficiencies created by DealerBuilt have decreased expenses while increasing revenue. We are now able to do more with less while creating better customer experiences that grow our business and our reputation in the market.”

DealerBuilt will demonstrate these capabilities at the NADA Show in Las Vegas booth 2015W. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes Lightyear (Enterprise Retail Cloud Platform), Oplogic (Variable Operations Platform), iService (Fixed Operations Platform), and Vistadash (Marketing Analytics Platform).

About DealerBuilt

DealerBuilt is a portfolio of automotive dealership SaaS brands including Lightyear Enterprise Retail Cloud DMS, Oplogic Variable Operations Platform, iService Fixed Operations Platform, and Vistadash Marketing Analytics Platform. With dealer founders and dealer-led insights from our customers, we are “Powered by Dealers, Built for you…DealerBuilt.”

