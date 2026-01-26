Dealer Merchant Services, Powered by Priority, to Share Its Perspective on the Future of Automotive Commerce at NADA

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dealer Merchant Services (DMS) will exhibit at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show Feb. 3–6 in Las Vegas, marking its first appearance at the industry’s flagship event since joining Priority’s commerce platform in 2025.

At booth 6112N, the DMS team will meet with dealers and industry partners to share its perspective on the future of automotive commerce, including how payments, cost recovery, and money movement across the dealership affect margins, customer experience, and compliance in an increasingly state-regulated environment. The team will demonstrate DMS’s approach to compliant credit card surcharging and discuss how dealerships can recover processing costs while maintaining transparency and customer satisfaction.

“Dealers are under intense margin pressure, and many are exploring surcharging as a way to manage rising payment costs,” said Amberly Allen, managing partner at DMS. “The challenge is doing it in a way that protects the customer experience and complies with state regulations that vary widely across the country. At NADA, we’re focused on practical conversations around what’s working and what dealers need to consider.”

The booth will also highlight how DMS’s integration with Priority’s broader commerce platform supports dealership operations from point of sale through back-office processing, with improved visibility into cash flow and payment activity across the business.

Event Details

What: NADA Show 2026

When: Feb. 3–6

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center

Booth: 6112N

Dealers and industry partners can meet with the DMS team at NADA, or stop by Booth 6112N to discuss dealership commerce, payment operations, and compliant surcharging strategies. To schedule an onsite meeting, visit dealermerchantservices.com/nada-2026.

About Dealer Merchant Services

Dealer Merchant Services (DMS) provides payment solutions purpose-built for automotive dealerships, helping dealers manage payment acceptance, reduce costs, and support a consistent customer experience across the dealership. DMS became a Priority company in 2025. For more information, visit PriorityDMS.com.

About Priority

Priority delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority at prioritycommerce.com.

