Deaglo Launches World’s First AI-Powered FX Assistant for Financial Professionals Managing FX Risk

Game-changing AI-powered solution is an industry-first in leveraging real-time data to generate FX insights.

The FX Assistant can instantly generate thousands of reports in multiple languages and currencies.

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deaglo, a leader in FX risk management and FinTech innovation, unveils the first-ever FX Assistant, an advanced AI-driven solution that revolutionizes FX risk management for banks and businesses. The FX Assistant is built on Deaglo’s cutting-edge analytics platform, leveraging real-time pricing data from KACE, Fenics, and top-tier market sources. Designed to elevate the FX sales process, hedging execution, risk management, and improve employee productivity, the FX Assistant provides instant trade recommendations, exposure analysis, and seamless execution support, facilitating faster and smarter FX decision-making.

“For the past four years, Deaglo has served as a crucial bridge between our clients and execution partners by assisting on over $10 billion in FX hedges,” said Ashley Groves, CEO of Deaglo. “Our vision has always been to supercharge FX management through technology, and with the rise of AI, we’ve been able to accelerate that goal faster than ever and solve more FX problems for anyone contemplating a global transaction. With the FX Assistant, financial leaders can now hit FX goals with 10 times faster insights.”

The FX Assistant democratizes access to advanced analytics for FX professionals. Using machine learning, constrained optimization, and AI, it simplifies complicated analytics for users with varying levels of FX knowledge, generating thousands of intuitive and actionable reports, such as forward efficiency and margin simulations, in over 60 currencies in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French.

“When it comes to FX risk management, no bank, spreadsheet, or individual is capable of processing more than two parameters,” said Paul Stafford, CTO of Deaglo. “That’s where the FX Assistant comes in. It is a bespoke solution that uses advanced mathematical models to optimize up to nine parameters for building hedging strategies, adjusting risk exposure, and generating real-time insights. Additionally, the FX Assistant uses pure mathematics to give CFOs and end-users an objective opinion that delivers the best outcome for clients.”

FX sales teams, traders, and structurers can speed up many daily tasks, including:

Profiling and segmenting clients to instantly analyze fund and corporate clients' FX exposures and recommend tailored hedging solutions.

Automating trade suggestions to discover optimal hedging strategies (forwards, options, swaps) based on market conditions and client needs.

Monitoring risks in real time for flagging market shifts and hedging opportunities automatically.

Streamlining compliance and regulatory support to ensure FX strategies align with international policies and corporate governance.

Corporate finance leaders can rely on the FX Assistant for:

Real-time exposure analysis to track global currency risks and high-risk exposures.

Automated hedging strategies that implement layered hedging, forwards, and options tailored to market movements.

FX budget rate optimization to lock in ideal exchange rates and reduce financial volatility.

Scenario modeling and simulations for assessing the impact of currency fluctuations before executing trades.

Seamless trade execution that integrates directly with banking partners for fast, efficient hedging.

The FX Assistant is a constantly evolving tool with new features on the horizon. Upcoming releases will include Currency Snapshots, a quick overview of market conditions and key currency movements, the Efficiency Frontier tool, which utilizes proprietary portfolio Value at Risk (VaR) calculations and constrained optimization. Other enhancements include Trade Suggestions, an AI-powered trade tool based on market signals, and Option Optimization and Suitability Reports, for deeper risk assessment and execution strategies.

“The FX market moves fast, and the firms that adapt will win,” said Groves. “Our FX Assistant doesn’t just automate tasks—it empowers finance professionals at banks, companies and funds with AI-driven insights, so they can execute better trades, hedge smarter, and engage clients more effectively. We will continue to partner with our clients to improve and create best-in-class analytics. This is just the beginning for the FX Assistant.”

Businesses can experience the power of the FX Assistant by visiting: https://www.deaglo.com/fx-assistant-deaglo

About Deaglo

Deaglo is on a mission to revolutionize the way cross-border transactions are completed. It's a lofty goal that our ever-growing and diverse team is dedicated to achieving. Founded in 2019, we are a fast-growing FinTech with the core purpose of innovating in an industry devoid of original thought. As a firm, we value the initiative and push each member daily to ask themselves, is there a better way? If you want to come and work with us, we promise it will be hard work and that there will be challenges that seem insurmountable. But we guarantee that we will be right there with you, from the top of the company to the bottom, working on the problems together to achieve our collective success. For more information, visit https://www.deaglo.com/.

