DDN Earns Top Spot on CRN’s Cloud 100 List for 2026

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--DDN, the world’s leading AI data platform provider, today announced that it has been recognized on the 2026 Cloud 100 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This prestigious list spotlights 100 leading channel-focused cloud companies across five key categories: cloud infrastructure, cloud monitoring and management, cloud security, cloud software, and cloud storage.

CRN’s Cloud 100 companies demonstrate a strong commitment to supporting channel partners and advancing innovation in cloud-based products and services. The list serves as a trusted resource for solution providers seeking cloud technology vendors that are well-positioned to help them build and expand cloud portfolios that drive customer success.

DDN was selected for its leadership in delivering high-performance, AI-optimized data intelligence platforms that power the world’s most demanding cloud, HPC, and AI workloads. With deep roots in large-scale, mission-critical environments, DDN enables cloud service providers, enterprises, and channel partners to accelerate AI innovation, improve operational efficiency, and extract greater value from data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. DDN’s channel-first approach empowers partners with differentiated solutions designed for AI at scale, from training to inference and real-time analytics.

“Being named to CRN’s Cloud 100 list is a meaningful validation of DDN’s long-standing commitment to the channel and to advancing cloud-based AI innovation,” said Wendy Stusrud, VP, WW Channel Sales at DDN. “As AI becomes central to every industry, our partners play a critical role in helping customers operationalize AI at scale. We are proud to work alongside the channel to deliver data intelligence platforms that make AI faster, more efficient, and more accessible across cloud environments.”

“As organizations rapidly evolve their cloud strategies—driven by the growing demands of digital transformation and AI-powered solutions—cloud innovation has never been more critical,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “The companies featured in this year’s Cloud 100 are setting new benchmarks, delivering cutting-edge products and services that enable solution providers to scale their cloud capabilities and better serve their customers. We’re excited to watch these innovators continue to shape the future of cloud computing in the year ahead.”

The 2026 CRN Cloud 100 list will be featured online at www.crn.com/cloud100 beginning Jan. 12.

To learn more, visit ddn.com.

