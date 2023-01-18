Davis Wright Tremaine Expands Its L.A. Presence With New Office in Entertainment Industry Hub of Culver City

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, a national leader in serving media, entertainment, and technology clients, has opened a new office in Culver City, Calif., home to many of the top streaming companies and widely recognized as a new epicenter of content creation and distribution.

“We’re thrilled to be the first AmLaw 100 firm to set up shop here,” said Camilo Echavarria, the partner-in-charge of the firm’s Los Angeles and Culver City offices. “From Amazon Studios to Apple TV to HBO, the digital leaders we represent have made this neighborhood a magnet for innovation. Proximity counts—even in an online world. We look forward to hosting industry and client events, contributing to the creative energy, and building deeper connections with our new neighbors.”

Seven partners are among the first wave of Davis Wright lawyers to take up residence in the new office, located at 5870 West Jefferson Boulevard. The group includes Nicolas Jampol, Brad Miller, Jonathan Segal, and Cheryl Wei, all leading lawyers for media, entertainment, and technology clients. The firm’s healthcare group also will have a strong presence in Culver City, and include partners Hope Levy-Biehl, co-chair of Davis Wright’s healthcare practice, Stacie Neroni, and Dayna Nicholson.

“We’re doing cutting-edge work and want to provide an attractive home for strong and promising laterals who can contribute to our team but who would like to work on the Westside,” said Levy-Biehl. “Our Culver City space is not only beautiful but expertly outfitted for hybrid work. I look forward to continuing to build out our team here.”

Davis Wright’s healthcare and media/entertainment/technology practices are both recognized for excellence by the leading lawyer-ranking organizations.

The firm was recently selected as Law Firm of the Year in media law by Best Lawyers and was named a Media & Entertainment Practice Group of the Year by Law360, an honor the firm has received six times. Davis Wright worked on more than 40 of this past year’s Emmy®-nominated shows.

In the most recent edition of the Chambers USA guide, Davis Wright was ranked among two dozen “highly regarded” healthcare practices nationwide. In addition, Best Lawyers/U.S. News named Levy-Biehl 2022 Health Care Lawyer of the Year (Los Angeles) and the Daily Journal named her one of 2022’s Top Health Care Lawyers in California.

