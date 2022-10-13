Dave East and droppLabs Offer Fans the Opportunity to Executive Produce His Next EP through Web3 Technology

Fans and aspiring music entrepreneurs can participate in a first-of-its-kind experience that includes Total Access to the production process for the star’s next EP, which will be distributed by Varick Street, a subsidiary of Def Jam Records. Members will learn from music industry experts, participate in the creative process and become a credited Executive Producer.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DaveEast—droppLabs, a leading subsidiary of dropp group (“Dropp”), a future-forward Web3 enabler, and Dave East, commercially and critically acclaimed music artist and actor in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, today announced the launch of the flagship program “Dave East Total Access.” The program allows 5,000 members to collaborate with Dave East’s team, become credited executive producers for his upcoming EP, and receive exclusive benefits.





“We are thrilled to work with Dave East on this Web3-enabled music experience that will turn fans and aspiring music industry professionals into credited executive producers on his next project,” said Gurps Rai, CEO and co-founder of droppLabs. “This is the first experience of its kind that offers fans and those interested in the music industry real-world production experience and access to one of their favorite signed artists. As the digital age transforms how music is produced and consumed, there is vast potential for creating new access to historically gated knowledge and experiences.”

As part of the program, Dave East Total Access Members will have exclusive access to a six-module interactive course with 21 hours of instructional content. The course will be taught by some of the biggest names in the business, including Dave and his cohorts, such as multi-platinum producer Buda Da Future, who has worked with some of rap’s biggest superstars, Gunna, Juice WRLD, Rick Ross, and many more. The immersive program will prepare members to build & develop a career in the music industry.

The program will also utilize peer-to-peer learning with members working collaboratively with Dave East and his team. Members will also have the opportunity to be involved in various aspects of the EP production. The offering is designed to create a digitally democratized system of access to working in the music industry which was previously blocked. The Dave East Total Access program highlights the tangible utility of tokenized digital assets and immersive Web3 experiences that reimagine the relationship between artists and their fans.

“I’m excited to use Web3 technology to give my fans and aspiring music producers across the globe the chance to be a real part of one of my projects,” said Dave East. “This is the only project that lets members learn Web3 technology and build a valuable community while doing what we love most – making great music.”

Members will also receive a unique and tradeable Dave East NFT created by one of the industry’s most creative young artists, Marly McFly. “This is an innovative project combining the best of music, technology, art and education. I am thrilled to join Dave East and droppLabs to provide fans a truly unique experience,” said Marly McFly.

Memberships for the Dave East Total Access and additional details are now available at www.daveeasttotalaccess.com.

About droppLabs

droppLabs, a division of dropp group (“dropp”), is a future-forward Web3 enabler. The company leverages its proprietary, patent-protected technology stack to provide a foundation and launching point for brands and creators across all industries to successfully transition into Web3.

Headquartered in New York with additional operational hubs in Canada and Saudi Arabia, dropp has developed and activated multiple proprietary, patent-protected innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision algorithms, object recognition, streaming and XR.

About Dave East

Dave East is an American rapper signed to Universal Music Group/Def Jam Records who is known for his musical and acting talents. East hit the Billboard charts first in 2016, later climbing the charts to number 9 in the US Billboard 200 with his eleventh mixtape. East had his acting break in 2017, where he had a role as himself in Being Mary Jane and The Breaks. His breakthrough acting role came in the hit Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga , where he portrays Method Man. East is currently on a global tour.

About Marly McFly

Marly McFly is a self-taught artist from Newport News, VA. He began pursuing his passion for art as a child drawing everything from cartoons, comics, action figures and athletes. Drawing influences from his surroundings, he incorporates the ever changing world of pop culture into his work, expressing his inner thoughts and experiences. These are captured through layers of bright bold colors and patterns coupled with popular and relevant images from his childhood which are utilized to express himself. His work is the perfect mix of two prolific genres of contemporary art; pop and urban street art, and has successfully exhibited in major international markets, including New York, Paris and Tokyo, to name a few, and has collaborated with brands such as Nike, the MLB, NBA, Nickelodeon, Montana Cans and Lucasfilms.

