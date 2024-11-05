Home Business Wire DataVerify Announces New Integration with TRK Connection
Business Wire

DataVerify Announces New Integration with TRK Connection

di Business Wire

Integration continues to expand technology offerings for DataVerify clients

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataVerify®, a leader in data verification, risk management and workflow automation services, today announced it is teaming up with TRK Connection, a provider of mortgage audit and quality control solutions, to integrate DataVerify’s offerings into TRK Connection’s Insight Risk & Defect Management (Insight RDM) platform.


TRK’s cloud-based mortgage quality control audit platform equips lenders with a wide range of tools and configurations designed to make the audit process simpler, more user-friendly, and more efficient, facilitating effective management and reporting of loan quality.

The Insight RDM platform gives users the ability to easily generate auto-filled re-verification letters, import capabilities, quickly reissue failed attempts, seamlessly report outcomes, and more in a single application. Now, users can order, track and manage the 4506-C re-verification services in the platform as well.

“By partnering with companies like TRK Connections to integrate our services, we’re able to give our customers the software solutions they need to run more effective and efficient mortgage loan operations,” said Paul Harris, President at DataVerify.

About TRK Connection

TRK Connection delivers innovative software solutions for the mortgage and banking industries. TRK specializes in empowering businesses with technologies that enhance mortgage origination, streamline loan audits, and optimize defect remediation. The flagship product, Insight Risk & Defect Management (Insight RDM), is a cloud-based platform that enables lenders to efficiently manage audits, defects, and repurchase risk, ensuring superior loan quality control. TRK Connection is committed to driving innovation and success for our clients.

About DataVerify

DataVerify empowers mortgage lenders with robust solutions for fraud prevention and workflow automation. With a deeply configurable and cutting-edge fraud detection platform, lenders can gain insight and efficiency throughout the loan manufacturing process.

Contacts

Media Contact
Tim Rieser

937-416-2406

Marketing@DataVerify.com

Articoli correlati

Defense Logistics Agency Selects Tetra Tech for Its $12 Billion Enterprise Technology Services Multiple-Award Contract

Business Wire Business Wire -
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#leadingwithscience--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment,...
Continua a leggere

i2i Population Health and CureMD Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Population Health Management and EHR Integration

Business Wire Business Wire -
FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2i Population Health, the leader in actionable population health solutions, and CureMD, an award winning provider of...
Continua a leggere

Carahsoft to Host Webinar on Ensuring ICAM Survivability for Access in Disconnected, Degraded, Intermittent, and Low-Bandwidth (DDIL) Environments

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strata Identity, Saviynt, and Oxford Computer Group to Present Strategies for Identity Continuity at the Tactical Edge BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CloudIAM--Strata...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php