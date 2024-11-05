DataVerify Announces New Integration with TRK Connection

Integration continues to expand technology offerings for DataVerify clients

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataVerify®, a leader in data verification, risk management and workflow automation services, today announced it is teaming up with TRK Connection, a provider of mortgage audit and quality control solutions, to integrate DataVerify’s offerings into TRK Connection’s Insight Risk & Defect Management™ (Insight RDM) platform.





TRK’s cloud-based mortgage quality control audit platform equips lenders with a wide range of tools and configurations designed to make the audit process simpler, more user-friendly, and more efficient, facilitating effective management and reporting of loan quality.

The Insight RDM platform gives users the ability to easily generate auto-filled re-verification letters, import capabilities, quickly reissue failed attempts, seamlessly report outcomes, and more in a single application. Now, users can order, track and manage the 4506-C re-verification services in the platform as well.

“By partnering with companies like TRK Connections to integrate our services, we’re able to give our customers the software solutions they need to run more effective and efficient mortgage loan operations,” said Paul Harris, President at DataVerify.

About TRK Connection

TRK Connection delivers innovative software solutions for the mortgage and banking industries. TRK specializes in empowering businesses with technologies that enhance mortgage origination, streamline loan audits, and optimize defect remediation. The flagship product, Insight Risk & Defect Management™ (Insight RDM), is a cloud-based platform that enables lenders to efficiently manage audits, defects, and repurchase risk, ensuring superior loan quality control. TRK Connection is committed to driving innovation and success for our clients.

About DataVerify

DataVerify empowers mortgage lenders with robust solutions for fraud prevention and workflow automation. With a deeply configurable and cutting-edge fraud detection platform, lenders can gain insight and efficiency throughout the loan manufacturing process.

