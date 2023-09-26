DataLink Named as One of Newsweek’s 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmpoweringBetterHealth–Newsweek today announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and DataLink was ranked No. 7 overall and No. 1 in the Most Collaborative subcategory. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are determined in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute, a leadership development and benchmark research company.





Newsweek selected DataLink for the list because “ team members love the level of collaboration”, they hold “ frequent town halls, one-on-one meetings with leadership, check-in sessions with HR, and employee surveys,” and “ employee feedback has led to increases in benefits and compensation, which is in the top 15% of the industry”.

“ We’re so honored to be recognized by the prestigious Newsweek magazine as No. 7 on their list of Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® and No. 1 in the Most Collaborative subcategory,” said Ashish Kachru, CEO, DataLink. “ This recognition is a testament to the culture DataLink has created and the daily effort put forth by our leadership and human resources team to ensure employees are thriving.”

Newsweek and Best Practice Institute surveyed more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces from 50 to more than 10,000 strong. The list recognizes companies that have created workplaces where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated.

“ DataLink has worked hard to ensure that our culture is employee-centric, and this award is a recognition of the hard work we’ve put into gathering employee feedback and taking actionable steps that benefit our employees,” said Vineet Gambhir, chief human resources officer, DataLink.

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35% of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25% was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, CareerBliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google; and 40% came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials.

Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

For more information on THE Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, visit Newsweek.com.

