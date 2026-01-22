Datalign Advisory Launches Relationship AI, Adding Another Critical Feature to its AI-Native Organic Growth Platform for RIAs

Relationship AI condenses hours of prospect research into 30-second briefings, giving advisors the context they need to turn first calls into lasting relationships.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What if you could meet a potential customer and know exactly how to build rapport in seconds? Relationship AI from Datalign Advisory makes this possible by delivering intelligence briefs that give advisors a context-rich view of every prospect—scannable in 30 seconds. Early adopters were over 16% more likely to turn a first conversation into a qualified opportunity—lowering customer acquisition cost while saving hours of manual research. With Relationship AI, advisors spend less time preparing and more time building trust, from the very first conversation.

Built on Datalign's proprietary knowledge graph of over 200 million Americans, Relationship AI goes beyond basic profile data—name, assets and location—to highlight money-in-motion events, financial indicators and signals that a prospect may be navigating a major life moment. Each briefing gives advisors the context they need to connect on what matters most—right from the start.

The financial advisory industry is facing a critical organic growth challenge: 78% of advisors cite organic growth as their biggest problem—yet most are stuck juggling disconnected point solutions that drain productivity instead of driving it. The pressure is compounding: McKinsey projects 38% of the current financial advisory workforce will retire in the next decade, with not nearly enough new advisors to replace them. With fewer advisors serving more prospects, productivity becomes the critical bottleneck to ensure firms can continue to grow. McKinsey identifies AI-powered meeting preparation as one of the most important levers for the 10–20% productivity gains the industry needs to meet surging demand for human-delivered financial advice.

"Datalign is leading the way in building the AI-powered organic growth platform for wealth management," said Satayan Mahajan, CEO of Datalign Advisory. "Relationship AI represents what's possible when you combine deep data intelligence with a real understanding of how advisors work and what consumers need. It's one of more than a dozen products and features we're bringing to market this year—all designed so advisors can come to Datalign for a single platform instead of juggling point solutions that slow them down."

At launch, each Relationship AI briefing delivers insights across four key categories:

Conversation Starters and Communication Preferences : Topics likely to resonate and how the prospect prefers to engage.

: Topics likely to resonate and how the prospect prefers to engage. Demographic Details and Professional Background : Career stage, household composition and geographic context.

: Career stage, household composition and geographic context. Wealth Indicators and Money-in-Motion Events : Financial readiness signals and recent life transitions such as home purchases, job changes or inheritances.

: Financial readiness signals and recent life transitions such as home purchases, job changes or inheritances. Lifestyle Interests and Behavioral Signals: Causes they support, communities they're active in and indicators of their interests.

Bill Harris, Founder and CEO of Evergreen Wealth and former CEO of PayPal and Intuit, shared his perspective: "I founded Evergreen to help families build lasting wealth—and that requires truly knowing each client. Relationship AI surfaces additional context that advisors simply wouldn't have access to otherwise. It's not just faster research; it's deeper insight. That's what turns a first call into a real relationship."

Relationship AI is currently in beta with select Datalign Advisory partners, with additional firms on a waitlist. Datalign is taking reservations for Relationship AI access in 2026, with expansion planned to other areas of wealth management, private banking and insurance later this year. Visit relationshipai.tech to learn more and reserve access.

The launch follows Datalign's June 2025 release of GEOsAI, an AI-powered geographic expansion engine that helps advisors identify underserved communities. Together, these solutions expand Datalign's platform for advisor growth and client acquisition.

About Datalign Advisory

Datalign Advisory offers a comprehensive AI-native organic growth platform serving the wealth management industry. Datalign connects Americans with fiduciary advisors through a free-to-use, AI-enhanced platform.

We launched in 2022 from the heart of Cambridge's innovation hub. As an SEC-registered business, our platform has served over 100,000 consumers and referred more than $80 billion in assets to 13,000+ trusted advisors. 86% of advisors on our platform appeared on the 2023 Barron's Top RIA list.

Built on trust, powered by technology and designed for real life—this is perfectly aligned finance. For news and updates, connect with us on LinkedIn.

Press: Ulrike Klein, ulli@datalign.com