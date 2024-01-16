Home Business Wire ​​Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) Appoints New Vice President in the United States
​​Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) Appoints New Vice President in the United States

Tommy Fitzpatrick will lead the DPI business in the U.S.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DPIDatalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build, and managed services to deliver seamless, integrated, and unified end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tommy Fitzpatrick as its Vice President in the United States.




Fitzpatrick’s responsibilities will include leading DPI’s American operations, continuing to deliver the exceptional project delivery methodology that its clients throughout Europe and the Middle East receive, further developing relationships with the supply chain, and focusing on recruitment.

As V.P. in the U.S., Fitzpatrick brings 30 years of experience in electrical, where he has led global hyperscalers’ mechanical and engineering and I.T. managed service accounts. “I am excited about this opportunity to develop Datalec in the largest data centre market globally,” said Fitzpatrick. “I have seen DPI’s project delivery standards and client feedback, and I am confident that the U.S. market will welcome our expertise and workmanship.”

With Datalec’s further expansion into the United States, it is proud to offer the following services:

To learn more about Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), visit https://datalecltd.com

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations delivers excellence in international data centre installations, partnering with clients to make their businesses successful while providing seamless, integrated, unified end-to-end results with a “One Call, One Team” service. DPI’s rigorous project management and supervision ensures projects are implemented to perfection the first time, every time, while mitigating risk and reducing cost for clients. DPI is focused on delivering a proactive and personal service that provides agility, flexibility and adaptability for substantial data suite construction and implementations. For more information visit: https://datalecltd.com

