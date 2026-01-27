DataGuard Appoints Arie Teter as Chief Product & Technology Officer

DataGuard strengthens its executive team and advances product innovation with the appointment of seasoned SaaS leader Arie Teter as Chief Product & Technology Officer.

MUNICH & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataGuard, a leading SaaS security and compliance software provider, today announced the appointment of Arie Teter as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). Based in London, UK, Teter will lead DataGuard’s Product and Engineering organizations, overseeing the strategic development and scalability of its all-in-one platform. He will play a key role in advancing DataGuard’s ambition to become the #1 AI-powered security and compliance platform.

Teter brings extensive experience in product leadership and engineering within global B2B cybersecurity and SaaS companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at Orca Security, where he led product strategy and execution for cloud security solutions. Prior to that, he was the Director of Engineering at Symantec, leading large-scale engineering teams and complex technology initiatives. Earlier in his career, he held the role of Group Manager at Check Point Software Technologies, where he contributed to the development and scaling of enterprise-grade security products.

With a background spanning deep engineering experience and technology management expertise, Teter approaches product development from both a technical and a strategic perspective, with a strong focus on delivering AI-enabled products that scale reliably.

The appointment reflects DataGuard’s continued investment in product and technology leadership as security and compliance requirements evolve into ongoing, board-level responsibilities. With overlapping regulations spanning cybersecurity, operational resilience, data protection, and AI governance—including NIS2 and the European AI Act—DataGuard is continuously strengthening its platform to help organizations navigate growing complexity through scalable, outcome-driven technology.

“Product and technology innovation are central to how we create value for our customers,” said Kivanç Semen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DataGuard. “Arie’s deep experience in security, combined with his strong belief in customer-centric product development, makes him an excellent fit for DataGuard. We’re excited to welcome him to the leadership team as we continue to scale our platform globally.”

“As companies grow, security and compliance must evolve from manual effort to intelligent, scalable systems,” said Arie Teter. “DataGuard’s AI-powered platform strikes a rare balance between automation and trust, helping customers achieve reliable outcomes with speed and clarity. I’m excited to build products that not only simplify compliance today, but fundamentally raise the bar for how organizations manage risk going forward.”

To learn more about DataGuard’s security and compliance platform, visit dataguard.com.

About DataGuard

DataGuard, the European leader in security and compliance software, is trusted by more than 4,000 organizations such as Canon Giessen, Scout24, and Warsteiner across 50+ countries. Its all-in-one platform helps businesses manage security risks, fast-track certifications, and comply effortlessly with industry frameworks including ISO 27001, TISAX®, SOC 2, GDPR, NIS2, and the European AI Act. By combining AI and automated workflows with tailored expert consultancy, DataGuard reduces the time and costs of building robust Information Security and Compliance Management Systems (ISMS & CMS). Founded in 2018, DataGuard has offices in Munich, Berlin, London, Stockholm, and Vienna, a team of 250+ experts, and a growing network of partners.

www.dataguard.com

TISAX® is a registered trademark of the ENX Association. DataGuard is not affiliated with the ENX Association. We provide consultation and support for the assessment on TISAX® only. The ENX Association does not take any responsibility for any content shown on DataGuard's website.

