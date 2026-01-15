DataDome Names Pradheep Sampath Chief Product Officer to Meet Enterprise Agent Trust Demand

Identity and fraud prevention veteran joins bot and agentic trust leader as enterprise demand for edge-to-transaction protection surges

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataDome, the leader in bot and agent trust management, today announced the appointment of Pradheep Sampath as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Sampath brings deep expertise across identity, authentication, and fraud prevention, along with a proven record of shaping technology product strategy and building large-scale platforms that have collectively protected over $200 billion in digital transactions while improving cybersecurity for enterprises and hundreds of millions of users. His appointment adds proven product leadership to DataDome's executive team as it accelerates the evolution of its agent trust platform to meet growing demand for end-to-end protection across modern, AI-driven digital interactions.

Sampath joins DataDome at a pivotal moment as AI agents increasingly initiate interactions, complete purchases, and execute transactions on behalf of users. This evolution is driving growing demand for DataDome’s trust infrastructure that spans the full lifecycle of digital activity, from initial bot detection at the edge through fraud prevention at the transaction layer.

"Agentic commerce is forcing a fundamental rethink of how trust is established and enforced online,” said Benjamin Fabre, co-founder and CEO of DataDome. "Pradheep has been operating at the intersection of cybersecurity and fraud prevention, translating complex risk signals into scalable, enterprise-grade product platforms. Our advanced agent trust roadmap attracted exactly the product leader we need to meet accelerating enterprise demand by extending trust beyond bot mitigation into broader, end-to-end protection."

As Chief Product Officer, Sampath will lead DataDome’s global product vision, strategy, and execution. He will build upon DataDome's capabilities to deliver end-to-end journey optimization and protection, including real-time intent analysis, adaptive trust scoring, and fraud prevention integration across Model Context Protocol (MCP) and agentic commerce platforms. This enables enterprises to optimize agentic customer journeys, safely enable AI-driven commerce, and protect revenue across both edge security and transaction-layer fraud prevention.

"The conversation with enterprises has shifted beyond just blocking bots,” said Sampath. “They are now focused on how to safely enable agentic interactions while preserving security, preventing fraud, and protecting revenue end-to-end. That requires extending trust infrastructure from edge security to transaction-layer fraud prevention, exactly what I've spent my career delivering at scale. DataDome's multi-layered AI engine and real-time decisioning architecture already provide this foundation, and I'm looking forward to accelerating that platform to enterprise-scale complexity, helping customers optimize their agentic journeys."

Sampath joins DataDome from Entersekt, where, as Chief Product Officer, he led global product and engineering teams and drove innovation and growth by launching next-generation authentication and fraud prevention solutions. Previously, as CPO at ID.me, he played a central role in scaling the company through hypergrowth, guiding the evolution of its identity platform that helped protect hundreds of billions of dollars across government benefits, healthcare, and e-commerce transactions.

