Datadobi Named to 2023 CRN® Storage 100 List

StorageMAP Unstructured Data Management Platform Featured in Data Management, Protection, and Resilience Category

LEUVEN, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datadobi®, the global leader in unstructured data management, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Datadobi to its annual Storage 100 list in the Data Management, Protection, and Resilience category. The Storage 100 recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative, channel-friendly products and services. The companies chosen for this year’s Storage 100 list were selected by CRN editors for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

The Storage 100 list is a valuable resource for solution providers looking for vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading portfolios in areas such as data protection, management, and resilience, software-defined storage, and storage components. This year’s list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for on-premises or cloud deployments.

Datadobi was chosen for its industry leading unstructured data management solution. The company’s StorageMAP™ software provides partners with a centralized platform from which to manage unstructured data across heterogeneous onsite, remote, and cloud environments, allowing partners to address client concerns such as risk, cost, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance), while optimizing data value.

Datadobi was also recognized for its DatadobiDriven Certification Program, which offers specialized training programs for different groups of professionals, each tailored to their specific needs. For instance, Datadobi’s training program provides channel partners with a comprehensive understanding of all aspects of StorageMAP, enabling them to successfully implement the solution into their customer’s next project to meet their business, IT, and budgetary goals. In addition, the training program is designed to provide sales and presales engineers with a deep understanding of the client’s business challenges that StorageMAP solves and the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively position StorageMAP to their clients during the initial sales process. As a result, partners can accelerate the sales cycle and drive faster and greater profitability.

“CRN’s 2023 Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing modern solutions to customers and solution providers that are built for the future,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2023.”

“Being acknowledged once more on the CRN Storage 100 list is an enviable stamp of approval of which we are understandably proud,” said Michael Jack, CRO and Co-Founder, Datadobi. “We believe this designation also underscores the industry’s recognition that today, organizations are struggling to manage their exponentially growing stores of unstructured data, which is leading to increased risks, costs, and complexities. Traditional storage management solutions are not equipped to handle the massive volumes and diversity of unstructured data, leading to silos, inefficiencies, and data loss. Additionally, compliance and regulatory requirements are becoming more stringent, making it essential for organizations to ensure the security and integrity of their data. To overcome these challenges, companies need StorageMAP, the only comprehensive, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic data management solution that can help them assess, organize, and take action on their data from a single interface – across their entire data estate.”

Datadobi was also honored with inclusion in the 2021 and 2022 CRN Storage 100 lists.

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP software allows IT leaders to go beyond data stored to data managed both on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Datadobi PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman



Touchdown PR, for Datadobi



508-397-0131



datadobi@touchdownpr.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis



The Channel Company



nlewis@thechannelcompany.com