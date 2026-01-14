DataCamp Pledges Free AI Training to One Million Teachers and Students Worldwide in 2026

The AI and data upskilling platform expands partnership with Mark Cuban Foundation to address urgent gaps in global AI literacy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataCamp, the leading platform for AI and data upskilling, today announced it will provide free AI upskilling to one million teachers and students in 2026.

Through the DataCamp Classrooms program, eligible teachers and students worldwide can register for free access to the entire DataCamp platform. This includes training in specific technology and tools (including Python, SQL, and PowerBI) as well as data and AI literacy more broadly, including topics like AI ethics.

The announcement comes as teachers worldwide grapple with how to prepare students for a rapidly changing workforce, where AI is expected to influence every role. According to DataCamp research, over half (53%) believe their school isn’t adequately preparing students for the impact of AI on their futures, with many lacking updated curricula, teacher training, and guidance for responsible AI use.

“AI literacy is now essential for participation in the modern workforce,” said Jonathan Cornelissen, co-founder and CEO of DataCamp. “Students understand that AI will shape their futures, but many schools lack the resources and training needed to keep pace. By pledging to upskill one million teachers and learners, and by partnering with organizations expanding access to AI training, we want to ensure people everywhere develop the skills needed to succeed in an AI-driven world.”

To help increase access to AI education, DataCamp is expanding its partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation, whose AI Bootcamp initiative serves high school students and teachers across the United States.

The free program aims to build the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, by equipping teenagers with AI skills to solve problems, spark ideas, and build projects. DataCamp is used within the program to enable teens to experiment with real AI tools like ChatGPT.

“Students know that AI is the future, but schools and teachers face constraints that make computer science, data and AI education difficult to implement,” said Charlotte Dungan, Chief Learning Officer at the Mark Cuban Foundation. “When we can give young people the right training and tools, they transform their own futures. Partners like DataCamp help us offer accessible technical training that lets them move further and faster.”

NOTES

About DataCamp

DataCamp is the data and AI learning platform helping businesses do their best work in a changing world, supporting over 6,000 organizations and 18 million learners through practical, hands-on upskilling for all skill levels. Every interactive course, exercise, and project empowers learners to apply knowledge quickly and confidently. Whether upskilling a small business or transforming an international workforce, DataCamp’s curriculum covers every data and AI skill.

About DataCamp Classrooms

DataCamp Classrooms is a free initiative for educators, allowing them to create virtual classrooms, assign AI and data learning, and track learner progress. Students gain hands-on experience with real tools.

Press Contact

Claire Williams

Claire.Williams@DataCamp.com