Data on Kubernetes Community Grows to 30 Sponsors

Community growth underscores recent Data on Kubernetes (DoK) Report findings that companies running DoK show strong gains in revenue and productivity

OREGON CITY, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DoKC–The Data on Kubernetes Community (DoKC) today announces four new sponsors who bring extensive expertise for customers in operating systems, data management, automation and orchestration, and communication tools to the community. Canonical, NetApp, Rakuten Symphony Symworld™ Cloud (formerly Robin.io), and Twilio Segment are joining at the Silver level.

The recently released Data on Kubernetes 2022 Report found that a majority (83%) of the 500 executives and technology leaders surveyed attribute over 10% of their revenue to running data on Kubernetes. One-third of organizations saw their productivity increase twofold. Regardless of the tech maturity of an organization, respondents experience high satisfaction running DoK. The DoKC’s steady growth further underscores that running data on Kubernetes is a key health indicator of businesses.

“DoKC is an open community of practitioners who collaborate to accelerate the use of Kubernetes for data. Sponsors like Canonical, NetApp, Symworld™ Cloud, and Twilio Segment help provide the industry a forum to solve the challenges of working with data on Kubernetes,” said Melissa Logan, director, Data on Kubernetes Community. “We are thrilled this community continues to gain momentum and look forward to collaborating with our new sponsors to make data a first-class citizen on Kubernetes.”

About the new Silver sponsors:

Canonical developed Ubuntu, the world’s most popular enterprise Linux from cloud to edge, together with a passionate global community of 200,000 contributors. The platform is used to deliver, maintain, secure, and sustain open source from cloud to desktop devices.

from cloud to desktop devices. NetApp includes intelligent cloud services, data services, and storage infrastructure that helps organizations manage applications and data everywhere across hybrid multi cloud environments.

Symworld™ Cloud is a hyper-converged cloud native Kubernetes platform deployed at scale and running complex data and network intensive (stateful) applications for large enterprises and service providers.

Twilio Segment software and APIs are used by over 25,000 businesses to collect, clean, and activate their customer data.

To become DoK sponsor today, see: https://dok.community/join/

Today, DoKC hosts more than 19,000 members across its channels. DoKC has held over 150 livestreams ranging from how Adobe operates stateful applications on Kubernetes across multiple data centers and regions to practical questions such as how to deploy production-ready PostgreSQL to Kubernetes. DoKC founding platinum sponsors include DataStax, EDB, MayaData (now DataCore), and Portworx by Pure Storage.

About Data on Kubernetes Community (DoKC)

Kubernetes was initially designed to run stateless workloads. Today it is increasingly being used to run databases and other stateful workloads. The Data on Kubernetes Community was founded in June 2020 to bring practitioners together to solve the challenges of working with data on Kubernetes. An openly governed community, DoKC exists to assist in the emergence and development of techniques for the use of Kubernetes for data. https://dok.community/

