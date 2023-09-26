Data on Kubernetes Community Announces Schedule for DoK Day at KubeCon North America 2023

Schedule includes case studies and techniques for running data on Kubernetes

The Data on Kubernetes Community (DoKC), the community for end users running data workloads on Kubernetes, today announced the schedule for the third annual Data on Kubernetes Day North America (DoK Day), an industry event to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in the use of Kubernetes for data. DoK Day will be co-located at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2023 taking place in Chicago, Illinois on November 6.





Running data workloads on Kubernetes has a transformative impact on organizations including increased productivity, revenue growth, market share, and margin. As organizations rely more on Kubernetes for infrastructure management, practitioners who are building and operating data-centric applications on Kubernetes are increasingly reliant on a vendor-neutral environment like DoKC that encourages the sharing of knowledge, best practices and use cases for how Kubernetes can be leveraged as a standard to revolutionize data.

DoK Day attendees include Kubernetes developers, data application developers, product managers, technical management and community leads who are looking to expand their knowledge of Kubernetes for infrastructure management in a vendor-neutral setting. The schedule covers a breadth of key topics impacting K8s, including use cases and best practices, DoK Day 2, emerging and advanced technologies, and DoK security.

Enterprises including Altinity, Google, Intuit, and VMware will share their experiences with running stateful data on Kubernetes in production environments, while speakers from Bytedance, MongoDB, Portworx, among others, share advanced engineering techniques, best practices, and industry trends. The full schedule is available here.

Schedule highlights include:

Transforming Data Processing with Kubernetes: Journey towards a Self-Serve Data Mesh – Rakesh Subramanian Suresh, Intuit

– Should you run your database on Kubernetes – George Hantzaras, MongoDB

– Stateful Workloads in Kubernetes: A Deep Dive – Kaslin Fields and Michelle Au, Google

– Distributed Vector Databases – What, Why, and How – Steve Pousty, VMware

– Stop worrying and keep querying, using Automated Multi-region Disaster Recovery – Sergey Pronin, Percona and Shivani Gupta, Elotl

– Is it safe? Security Hardening for Databases using Kubernetes Operators – Robert Hodges, Altinity

– Zero-touch fault-tolerance for Cloud -native Geo-distributed Databases – Selvi Kadirvel, Elotl

– More Than Kubernetes: The Data on Kubernetes Ecosystem – Melissa Logan, Data on Kubernetes Community

Sponsorship

DoK Day would not be possible without support from sponsors including Gold Sponsors EDB and Percona.

Registration

DoK Day is a KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America CNCF-hosted co-located event. In-person event attendees may register for an All-Access In-Person KubeCon + CloudNativeCon pass which will include entry to DoK Day and other co-located events. All-Access Registration rate starts at US$1979. More registration details, including prices and pass types can be found here.

The DoK Community was founded in June of 2020 to bring practitioners together to share their experiences in running Data on Kubernetes. Since then, the DoK Community has grown rapidly with more than 200 scheduled meetups and more than 10,000 members across its channels.

About Data on Kubernetes Community (DoKC)

Kubernetes was initially designed to run stateless workloads. Today it is increasingly being used to run databases and other stateful workloads. The Data on Kubernetes Community was founded in June 2020 to bring practitioners together to solve the challenges of working with data on Kubernetes. An openly governed community, DoKC exists to assist in the emergence and development of techniques for the use of Kubernetes for data. https://dok.community/.

