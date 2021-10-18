Data Dimensions Rebrand Premieres New Logo and New Website

JANESVILLE, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Dimensions has officially announced a comprehensive corporate rebrand, supporting the company’s evolution into a leading technology services organization for the P&C industry.

The updated brand integrates the former WorkCompEDI® and its services under the Data Dimensions brand name and is reflective of the organization’s priority to deliver on the future state vision of a seamless, interconnected market with integrated solutions for EDI clearinghouse, digital mailroom & payments services.

Central to the new brand is a new corporate logo and website.

“This rebrand is more than a new logo and a new website,” said President & CEO Bryan Doyle. “It joins two companies that together will provide our clients with an industry partner that is truly aligned with their enterprise goals. This updated brand and our evolving technology services illustrate our commitment to bring transformative change to the Property & Casualty industry.”

Marc Menendez, former President and CEO of WorkCompEDI® and now Chief Solutions Officer for Data Dimensions added, “I look forward to leveraging our one-of-a-kind enterprise to enable our clients and partners to drive their forward-thinking initiatives and achieve true cost containment.”

The new brand will be showcased at the upcoming National Comp Conference in Las Vegas this week. “We are incredibly excited to share the next chapter of our brand with the industry at the National Comp conference. Our new brand identity pays homage to both WorkCompEDI® and Data Dimensions, but with a fresh new look that more accurately reflects our future as a leading technology services partner,” said Sara Miller, Director of Marketing.

Data Dimensions is a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners of St. Louis, MO.

About Data Dimensions

Since 1982, Data Dimensions has been helping clients better manage business processes and workflows by bridging the gap of automation, technology, and physical capabilities. As an innovative leader in the area of information management and business process automation, we provide a complete range of software and service solutions addressing the document management continuum for the government, commercial, insurance and financial industries with specific focus in the Property & Casualty arena. Data Dimensions’ technology-based solutions enable our valued clients to focus on functions which are considered core to their business.

To learn more about Data Dimensions and its initiatives, visit datadimensions.com or call 1-800-782-2907.

