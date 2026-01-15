Data Center World Announces Global Expansion with New 2026 International Event Series

2026 Events Planned Across Asia, Australia, Brazil and Europe

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataCenterWorld--As governments, utilities and enterprises race to meet unprecedented AI-driven demand, Data Center World, the premier global event for data center IT infrastructure and innovation, today announced a major international expansion with a slate of new events launching across key global markets in 2026.

Building on the success of its flagship U.S. conference, the Data Center World portfolio will now expand into Asia, Australia, Brazil, and Europe, creating a global platform to showcase what’s next in data center innovation, education and collaboration.

The expanded lineup reflects the accelerating demand for digital infrastructure worldwide, driven by AI adoption, cloud growth, sustainability initiatives, and surging data consumption. Each regional event will deliver Data Center World’s signature combination of expert-led education, strategic insights and access to best-in-class technology providers throughout the world.

The 2026 global event lineup includes:

Data Center World (U.S.) – April 20–23, 2026 | Washington, D.C.

– April 20–23, 2026 | Washington, D.C. Data Center Asia 2026 Series Hong Kong – July 8–9, 2026 Jakarta – September 2–5, 2026 Kuala Lumpur – November 10–12, 2026

Data Center World Australia – September 7–9, 2026 | Melbourne, Australia

– September 7–9, 2026 | Melbourne, Australia Data Center World Power – September 21–23, 2026 | Dallas, Texas

– September 21–23, 2026 | Dallas, Texas Data Center World Brazil – October 6–8, 2026 | São Paulo, Brazil

– October 6–8, 2026 | São Paulo, Brazil Data Center World Europe – October 13–14, 2026 | Vienna, Austria

“Data centers are no longer a local concern - they are a global priority with strategic significance on the future of AI, energy and economic growth,” said Tara Gibb, Senior Director, Informa Connect. “Each Data Center World event will explore the intersection of technology, energy, policy and community impact that is shaping data center development worldwide while still reflecting the unique regulatory and infrastructure realities of each region.”

Backed by Informa’s powerful global portfolio of over 500 brands, Data Center World cements its role as the definitive global forum for the leaders building, powering and securing the world’s digital infrastructure.

For more details, visit www.datacenterworld.com/globalevents. Additional information on global exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Susan Gillespie at Susan.Gillespie@informa.com.

ABOUT DATA CENTER WORLD

Data Center World is the leading global conference for data-center facilities and IT professionals, delivering premier education, expansive networking, and the widest access to best-in-class vendors. For more than 40 years, the event has helped data center and IT infrastructure leaders navigate an increasingly complex and AI-driven landscape, the event provides top-quality, vendor-neutral insights that empower professionals to solve real-world challenges. CIO Dive named Data Center World one of the top technology conferences to attend in 2024 for the second consecutive year. Additionally, for the third year in a row, Data Center World has been recognized by Trade Show Executive as a fast-growing trade show.

Data Center World 2026 will be held April 20–23 in Washington, D.C., uniting thousands of senior practitioners and hundreds of solution providers to explore the future of AI-ready infrastructure, sustainable power, edge and hyperscale innovation, and next-generation facilities.

In tandem with its global member and chapter community, AFCOM, Data Center World also supports Data Center World Power and a Global Event Series, bringing the strength of its expertise and depth of relationships to key markets. The conference is produced by Informa PLC.

ABOUT AFCOM

AFCOM advances data center and IT professionals by delivering comprehensive and vendor-neutral education and peer-to-peer networking to its members around the world. Through forward-looking research, AFCOM supports thousands of IT, operations, facilities, builders/designers and vendors working in the data center and IT infrastructure industry. In serving the data center industry for more than 40 years, AFCOM has earned recognition as the market leader in educating, connecting and guiding the data center community.

Media Contact: Suzanne Matulay, Society32 for Data Center World, dcwpr@society32.com