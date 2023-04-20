Dashlane Integrates AWS Nitro Enclaves to Deliver Enhanced Security to Businesses

Starting with a new SSO offering, Dashlane is the first password manager to integrate confidential computing technology into its security architecture

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dashlane, the security-first password manager, announced today an integration of AWS Nitro Enclaves into its security architecture, starting with the launch of Dashlane Confidential SSO in public beta. Leveraging AWS Nitro Enclaves to create isolated computing environments to further protect and securely process highly sensitive data, this single sign-on (SSO) integration for businesses is the first release in a series of breakthrough security features planned over the coming months.





While the combination of Dashlane and SSO already ensures reliable protection of cloud-based credentials in the workplace, the new configuration of Dashlane Confidential SSO removes layers of complexity in deployment, offering a seamless integration with any SAML 2.0 (Security Assertion Markup Language) Identity Provider, all while maintaining the privacy of users’ data. The solution relies on confidential computing through the use of AWS Nitro Enclaves—fully isolated virtual machines, hardened, and highly constrained. These secure environments completely replace the need for complex customer configurations that, until today, have been required in order to uphold Dashlane’s zero-knowledge encryption standards. In this first-of-its-kind approach, Dashlane Confidential SSO allows for an easy integration with an organization’s Identity Provider (for example, Okta, AzureAD, JumpCloud, or Google Workspace), not only removing the friction of hosting a separate encryption service but also leveraging cutting-edge technology to uplevel Dashlane’s zero-knowledge approach to security.

“Confidential computing is a new paradigm in digital security and a cornerstone in addressing the ever-evolving threat landscape,” says Frederic Rivain, Chief Technology Officer at Dashlane. “The launch of our Confidential SSO is monumental—it is the first of several applications leveraging AWS Nitro Enclaves that we plan to unveil this year, and it also embodies our commitment to applying pioneering technology to deliver the most secure solutions for our customers without taxing them on convenience.”

“AWS provides secure and reliable infrastructure that Dashlane relies on as a business built on customer trust,” says Arvind Raghu, Principal Specialist, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS. “By leveraging AWS Nitro Enclaves, Dashlane is bringing the high-level security of confidential computing to their customers of all sizes to safeguard credentials.”

With Dashlane Confidential SSO, only a valid SSO user has access to their key—it allows employees to quickly access their vaults with the same credentials they use for other professional apps in their workplace and empowers admins to support adoption across the organization with ease.

“Since we integrated Dashlane’s Confidential SSO, our business and team members can easily access Dashlane along with our other work applications,” says one beta customer, an IT Consultant at a managed service provider. “The deployment experience was seamless, allowing us to get our customers up and running quickly, making it very scalable for our team. Given the extra focus around the security of password managers these days, this was a top concern I was hearing from my customers—data privacy and security are of utmost importance to us, and Confidential SSO leverages confidential computing for a high level of security. This complements other areas of Dashlane’s product and gives us peace of mind that our information is protected.”

Dashlane plans to integrate confidential computing throughout its product suite, beginning with today’s beta release of Confidential SSO. Over the coming months, Dashlane will share updates to its roadmap, including applications of AWS Nitro Enclaves for its passkey solution, as well as a generalized, Master Password-less system to protect customer data. Researchers and developers interested in vetting Dashlane’s confidential computing system will also be able to access a majority of the source code through GitHub later this summer as part of the company’s recent push into greater transparency.

For more information on the Dashlane Confidential SSO public beta sign-up and to stay up-to-date on future releases, please sign up here.

Dashlane is a password management solution that removes complexity by pairing comprehensive security with ease of use. We are closely attuned to the needs of our users, balancing simple tools with an uncompromising approach to security–a game changer for anyone, but especially for IT admins working to secure their organization. Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by a strong sense of community and passion for improving the digital experience. Over 18 million users and 20,000 businesses globally use Dashlane for a faster, simpler, and more secure internet.

