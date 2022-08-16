DAS42 Makes Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List

Inc. 5000 recognizes DAS42 as one of the nation’s fastest growing private companies.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DAS42, a provider of modern data stack technology implementation and advisory services, today announced that it has been listed number 2629 on Inc. 5000’s list of Fastest Growing Private Companies, and number 167 in the IT Services industry. This is the first time that DAS42 has been ranked along with so many other impressive companies.

“This ranking is quite the recognition for how far we’ve come, especially with the milestone of reaching 100 employees only a few short months ago,” said DAS42 CEO Nick Amabile. “Our acceleration in growth is a testament to where we are going as a company. DAS42’s unique FullStack approach to building modern data platforms that help clients get the most value out of their data and our close partnerships with best-in-class technology providers has shaped where we are today and what plans we have for tomorrow.”

Inc. 5000 releases their ranking of America’s fastest growing companies on an annual basis. Qualifying for the list is quite a milestone of entrepreneurial success, based on revenue growth over a three-year period. Broken down into industry specific rankings as well creates a richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and captures a broader spectrum of success.

