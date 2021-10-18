Home Business Wire DAS42 and AtScale Partner to Deliver Advanced Data Technology Solutions
DAS42 and AtScale Partner to Deliver Advanced Data Technology Solutions

DAS42’s Data FullStack Expertise and AtScale’s Semantic Layer Technology Empower Enterprises to Get Better Insights Faster

NEW YORK & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DAS42, a provider of FullStack data technology implementation and advisory services, and AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced a partnership to deliver innovative solutions to enterprises implementing modern data platforms.

“Creating a standardized and centralized source of truth for metrics and business definitions is a central part of our FullStack approach for helping companies build modern data analytics environments and data-centric cultures,” said DAS42 CEO Nick Amabile. “AtScale provides a world-class semantic layer solution to make data, models, and analysis more accessible, consistent, and secure across organizations. We’re excited to be joining with them to help clients get the most out of their data – quickly and efficiently.”

“DAS42 has an excellent reputation for helping some of the world’s leading organizations to uncover, understand, and best utilize data across their organizations, improving decision-making at all levels,” added David Mariani, CTO and Founder of AtScale. “The combination of our semantic layer technology and DAS42’s expertise makes a powerful package for organizations looking to scale their data use while maintaining consistency and establishing a level of control and governance over said data.”

About DAS42

DAS42 is a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics consulting and professional services. Based in New York and with offices across the United States, our clients include some of the world’s largest companies. We work with cutting-edge technology partners to help organizations use data to improve their operations, reduce the time to actionable insights, and empower them to make better decisions, faster. Learn more at das42.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About AtScale

AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company’s semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

