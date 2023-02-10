DAS42 Achieves the Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Google Cloud Recognizes DAS42’s Technical Proficiency and Proven Success In Data Analytics Services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DAS42, today announced that it has achieved the Data Analytics Services Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning this specialization, DAS42 has proven their capability and capacity in building customer solutions in the Data Analytics field using Google Cloud technology.

Partner Advantage is designed to provide Google Cloud users with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and implemented successful solutions. These organizations undergo a rigorous technical assessment, employ certified experts, demonstrate consistent customer success, and have proven technical capabilities in their area of specialization.

“DAS42 allows us to offer our customers far greater visibility into their network while enabling us to achieve scalable, cost-effective business practices. They provide deep expertise, a unique approach, and agility in execution, resulting in real business value from BI analytics,” said Zayo AVP of Edge Software Engineering, Jon Moss.

DAS42’s FullStack philosophy focuses on delivering end-to-end modern platforms that democratize data, create a single source of truth, and accelerate decision making. Google has long been an important DAS42 partner as we implement FullStack solutions and industry best practices in data management, business intelligence, and analytics for our enterprise clients.

“Google Cloud is one of the platforms we rely on to build the foundation of a holistic FullStack solution,” said DAS42 CEO Nick Amabile. “Our achievement of the Google Cloud Data Analytics Specialization recognizes our ability to build modern data platforms that help clients gain insights while eliminating constraints of scale, performance, and cost.”

About DAS42

DAS42 is a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics consulting and professional services. Based in New York and with offices across the United States, our clients include some of the world’s largest companies. We work with cutting-edge technology partners to help organizations use data to improve their operations, reduce the time to actionable insights, and empower them to make better decisions, faster. Learn more at das42.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contacts

Brett Moss

EVP of Sales and Marketing

b.moss@das42.com

