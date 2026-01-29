DAS Technology Selected as Finalist in 2026 National Automobile Dealers Association Exhibitor Best New Product Pitch Competition; Unveils New AI Search Solution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAS Technology, a leading AI-native Customer Data & Experience Platform (CDXP) provider for automotive retailers, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in the 2026 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Exhibitor Pitch Competition, to be held during their annual convention February 3rd-6th in Las Vegas.

With over 600 exhibitors at the show, DAS Technology is one of ten finalists in the “Best New Product in 2026” competition, highlighting the most compelling new products that will help the automotive industry. DAS Technology was selected out of hundreds of applications and earned a coveted spot on the NADA Live Stage to present to a panel of dealer judges.

The NADA Exhibitor Pitch Competition will take place Wednesday, February 4th at 11:00 a.m. PST at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where Alexi Venneri, Co-founder and CEO, with Krys VanSlyke, SVP of Marketing, will deliver a finalist pitch on the NADA Live Stage highlighting how the company’s newest AI-native solution enables dealers to rank higher in AI-driven and generative search results while improving review performance and overall visibility to increase leads for dealers.

The new Power AI Search solution has been proven to get top-rated dealers higher rankings in AI-driven and generative search results while improving review performance and overall consumer visibility. It includes dynamic one-to-one AI video with advanced consumer-generated review sentiment while adding search-friendly consumer content to a dealer’s website. The new solution boosts positive review performance and improves consumer star ratings, consistently elevating dealer visibility to rank higher across AI-shaped search experiences.

“With over 52% of adults now using AI tools to research their purchases1 and over one third of consumers starting their search purchase process with AI instead of traditional search engines2, online behavior is rapidly shifting,” said Alexi Venneri, Co-founder and CEO of DAS Technology. “AI platforms leverage multiple data points and sources to determine the results presented back to consumers, and dealers need a solution to effectively manage their online reputation and expand their footprint of consumer-generated content or they will be outranked in search results by other retailers.”

NADA 2026 marks the second time in just two years that DAS Technology has been a finalist, returning to the competition after winning and being named as the top solution provider most likely to help dealers succeed for their Customer Data and Experience Platform innovations (CDXP), reinforcing the company’s proven innovation track record and commitment to measurable dealer outcomes.

In addition to the Pitch Competition, DAS Technology will take the stage for multiple sessions throughout the show, including:

The DAS Tech AI-Native CX Platform with Covert Product Unveiling

Jason Barrie, COO and Alex English, VP of Product

[NADA Product Stage West Exhibit Hall - Wednesday, February 4th 11:30 -11:45 a.m. PST] Own the AI Customer Journey to Drive Big Profit

Scott Pechstein, SVP, Business Development, and Josh Leader, Director of Dealer Relations

[NADA Live Stage West Lobby – Wednesday, February 4th 2:40-3:00 p.m. PST]

DAS Technology will unveil four brand new AI-native capabilities, including Power AI Search, AI Video Inventory Mover, Smart Quote AI, and a brand-new way the company leverages its 275 data integrations using AI-native technology to provide groundbreaking consumer vehicle information paired with a new way to generate revenue for dealers and OEMs. The company will showcase how its proprietary data and AI-native technology combine to create what the company calls the DAS X Factor – a measurable unfair advantage for dealers.

Beyond the show floor and stages, DAS Technology will once again host its annual Client Appreciation Party on Thursday, February 5th, at Allegiant Stadium. The event brings together clients, partners, and invited guests for an immersive experience featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff, Hall of Famer Tim Brown, Super Bowl Champion Brandon Marshall, and entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Daymond John; as well as once-in-a-lifetime experiences like kicking a field goal and ziplining over an NFL field.

“NADA has become the launch pad for many innovative solutions, and this is our biggest unveiling in over 15 years,” said Venneri. “We are very appreciative that once again NADA and the dealer panel of judges is recognizing our commitment to innovation with our new AI solutions.”

The company invites dealer clients, partners, and media attending NADA 2026 to visit DAS Technology Booth #1311W to experience the new AI-native solutions firsthand, reserve party access, and learn more about how DAS Technology is empowering dealers to win in an increasingly AI-shaped marketplace.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is an AI-native customer data and experience platform built to drive results for dealers, groups and OEMs. For more than sixteen years, the company has enabled retailers to turn data and technology into better consumer experiences with measurable ROI. Its platform connects AI-driven search, engagement, lead response, social and reputation management, and customer intelligence into a single integrated one-to-one solution. DAS Technology is trusted by thousands of retailers and partners, integrates with more than 270 automotive and marketing platforms, and supports approximately 37% of U.S. automotive retail transactions. More information at dastechnology.com/nada

1 Source: eMarketer Online

2 Search Engine Land, Jan 2026

