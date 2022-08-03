Home Business Wire Dark Fiber Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Dark Fiber Market Intelligence Report – Global Forecast to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Dark Fiber Market Intelligence Report – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Dark Fiber Market is projected to reach USD 11,720.33 million by 2027 from USD 5,635.83 million in 2021, at a CAGR 12.97% during the forecast period.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The report on dark fiber identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.

Understanding the potential customer group’s economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players’ strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Report Highlights

  • The Americas Dark Fiber Market size was estimated at USD 1,981.57 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,203.50 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.47% to reach USD 4,011.38 million by 2027.
  • The Asia-Pacific Dark Fiber Market size was estimated at USD 1,672.64 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,917.19 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.59% to reach USD 3,593.84 million by 2027.
  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Dark Fiber Market size was estimated at USD 1,981.61 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,232.07 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.95% to reach USD 4,115.10 million by 2027.

Company Usability Profiles:

  • AT&T Inc.
  • Cologix
  • Colt Technology Services Group Limited
  • Comcast Corporation
  • Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
  • Crown Castle International Corp.
  • Dark Fibre Africa (Pty) Ltd.
  • DEPL
  • Dobson Technologies, Inc.
  • Fiberlight
  • FirstLight Fiber
  • Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.
  • GlobalConnect Group
  • GTT Communications, Inc.
  • Lumen Technologies
  • NTT Communications Corporation
  • Sterlite Power
  • Ufinet
  • Verizon Communications, Inc.
  • Windstream Intellectual Property Services, LLC
  • Zayo Group, LLC

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Type:

  • Multimode Fiber
  • Single Mode Fiber

Network Type:

  • Long Haul
  • Metro

Material:

  • Glass
  • Plastic

End-user:

  • BFSI Industry
  • Healthcare Industry
  • Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Telecommunications Industry
  • IT-enabled Services
  • Military and Aerospace Industry
  • Oil & Gas Industry
  • Railway Industry

Region:

  • Americas
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • United States
      • California
      • Florida
      • Illinois
      • New York
      • Ohio
      • Pennsylvania
      • Texas
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Australia
    • China
    • India
    • Indonesia
    • Japan
    • Malaysia
    • Philippines
    • Singapore
    • South Korea
    • Taiwan
    • Thailand
  • Europe, Middle East & Africa
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Netherlands
    • Qatar
    • Russia
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Spain
    • United Arab Emirates
    • United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l83rr7

ResearchAndMarkets.com

