Daon Named ForgeRock 2023 CIAM Partner of the Year

Daon’s IdentityX® platform provides a powerful biometric solution for organizations seeking to eliminate passwords

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biometrics–Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, announced it has been named 2023 CIAM Partner of the Year by ForgeRock, a global identity leader. The award recognizes a ForgeRock Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) partner that offers important contributions, joint collaboration and superb technical execution. The Daon and ForgeRock partnership allows ForgeRock customers to easily add biometric authentication to any customer journeys, eliminating the need for passwords.

The Daon IdentityX solution is integrated with the ForgeRock Identity Cloud to provide customers with a seamless digital onboarding experience and secure authentication. ForgeRock leverages Daon’s device-based biometric technology in conjunction with FIDO standards to deliver quick and easy verification.

“Our Trust Network partners deliver specialized technologies on top of the ForgeRock platform, reducing risk and time to value for our customer,” said Alecia Bridgwater, director of technology partnerships at ForgeRock. “Daon goes above and beyond to deliver creative ideas that strengthen our joint solution and meet the needs of the most complex and demanding customer environments.”

“Daon is proud to be one of the first MFA solutions available on the ForgeRock Cloud, and we look forward to our continued innovation with the ForgeRock team to bring more value-add to their platform as customers continue to expand their footprint on the cloud,” said Bob Long, president of the Americas at Daon. “We’re excited to be recognized as ForgeRock’s 2023 CIAM Partner of the Year, and we strive to continue building best-in-class solutions for ForgeRock customers.”

