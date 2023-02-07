Daon Expands Senior Leadership Team to Scale Its Business into New Markets

Conor White, President, moving to a global role leading expansion into new industries; Bob Long returns to Daon to head up sales and operations for the Americas

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biometrics–Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, today announced important changes to its leadership team to drive continued growth and expansion of its core identity management business. Conor White is moving to a global role as President, New Industries. White most recently held the position of President, Americas and has been with the company since 2001. The company also announced that Robert (Bob) Long will join Daon to take over the role of President, Americas and become a member of its Board of Directors. Long was previously at Daon from 2015 to 2019, holding the position of Senior Vice President, Americas.

In his new role, White will lead Daon’s global strategy and operations around expansion into new markets, including industry verticals that have an existing demand for identity management as well as markets that have an emerging need for identity solutions. White is part of the core team that founded Daon, joining the company as Chief Technology Officer in 2001.

Returning to the company as President of the Americas, Robert (Bob) Long will head up sales, business development, customer success, marketing and operations for the region encompassing North America, South America and Latin American regions. Long most recently held the position of Chief Revenue Officer at Denver-based payment solutions company Member Access Processing (MAP). MAP is one of the largest payment and technology providers and the largest merchant acquirer processing companies that processes 20 billion transactions annually. Long has over 25 years of experience in financial services, payments, and technology, having held several management roles, including Senior Vice President of Financial Services at Vantiv and senior leadership roles at First Data Corporation and US Bank/Rocky Mountain BankCard.

“Some of the most significant breakthroughs in Daon’s history have come from focusing on a new market. From when we first worked with the public sector over twenty years ago to our recent innovation in the travel sector with our VeriFLY solution, we’ve invested in both experienced leaders and world-class technology development,” said Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon. “As consumers and businesses continue to expand their digital footprint in existing and emerging market scenarios, the need for sophisticated identity management is critical. Daon sees significant growth potential in building stronger presence in these markets, and I’m confident these new leadership appointments will drive successful outcomes.”

“Daon is a market leader in its domain, and I am excited to rejoin the company at this critical stage of its growth curve – as it rapidly expands into new markets and verticals. I have continued to watch the company grow from the side lines after leaving in 2019, and now I have the opportunity again to help it grow further in the Americas,” added Bob Long.

White’s position as President, New Industries and Long’s position as President, Americas are both effective immediately.

About Daon

Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, enables market-leading organizations worldwide to easily and accurately proof, verify, authenticate, and secure customer identities at every trust point across the entire customer lifecycle. With industry-leading identity proofing and biometric authentication technologies at its core, Daon’s technology ensures that customer identities are accurately verified, safely secured, and easily recovered. By mitigating fraud, reducing friction, and ensuring regulatory compliance, Daon helps businesses deliver a seamless customer experience, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce cost. Daon delivers these solutions through its AI and ML-powered IdentityX® platform, chosen by leading companies in financial services, telco, travel & hospitality, and other industries to secure and process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions daily. Learn more at www.daon.com.

