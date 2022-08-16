Dallas-Based Two Roads Consulting Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Second Year, Demonstrating Continued Growth

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#inc5000–Two Roads Consulting, a local Dallas-based management consulting firm, has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. Inc. Magazine published its list today, ranking Two Roads at #2991 after the consulting firm showed consecutive revenue growth over the past three years.

As a prestigious list and highly sought after recognition, the Inc. 5000 ranked privately held for-profit companies across the country based on percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Past honorees such as Microsoft, Under Armour, Facebook and Chobani have gone on to become business icons.

“Receiving this recognition two years in a row is a huge honor and testament to the dedication and drive of our team,” said Denton Newham, partner of Two Roads Consulting. “Two Roads has created something special. We’re a small but mighty, diverse group of problem solvers who get into the nitty gritty of our clients’ challenges, helping transform their businesses and developing long-term partnerships. I’m proud to see that work celebrated.”

Between 2018 and 2021, Two Roads has seen a 181% growth in revenue and added 25 new employees, 36% of which included women. The consulting firm works with some of the top Fortune 500 companies based in North Texas and helps them tackle complex business transformation challenges.

“Our team is ecstatic to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 again,” said Kevin Rammage, partner of Two Roads Consulting. “We are proud of the work we do with some of the greatest companies in the world and appreciative of their continued trust in us. This honor proves that you can do great work and achieve great things without restricting work-life balance and people-first culture.”

