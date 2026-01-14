CyrusOne Announces Robert Johnson as New Chief Business Officer

Seasoned Executive Appointed to Lead Operations During Period of Rapid Expansion

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dallas-based CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator, today announced that Robert Johnson has joined the company as Chief Business Officer.

In this role, Johnson will be responsible for the performance and operations of CyrusOne’s U.S data centers. He will oversee CyrusOne's growing portfolio of U.S. data centers as facilities become fully operational. He will have accountability for operational excellence, customer outcomes, revenue management, and asset utilization. Johnson will be leading teams from US operations, Security, Service Delivery, Account Management and Asset Management, bringing together the full set of capabilities that drive the operational and financial performance of CyrusOne’s data center portfolio.

Johnson joins CyrusOne from Ericsson, where he led the Americas Networks business. He brings more than two decades of experience leading large-scale, mission-critical operations across global technology organizations, including senior leadership roles at Siemens IT Solutions & Services, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services, and Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC).

“Rob is an experienced operator and people-first leader with a strong track record of building high-performing teams and translating complexity into execution,” said Eric Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of CyrusOne. “His background in large-scale, mission-critical environments and his commitment to customer outcomes and operational rigor make him a strong addition to our leadership team. I’m excited to partner with Rob as we continue to scale the business, strengthen performance across our portfolio, and advance CyrusOne’s long-term growth strategy.”

Johnson added:

“What excites me most about joining CyrusOne is the team and the culture. There is a real sense of pride in how this organization serves its customers and upholds its standards every day. CyrusOne has built an impressive global platform grounded in trust, reliability, and technical excellence. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to deepen customer relationships, strengthen performance across the portfolio, and build on this foundation to drive sustainable growth and long-term value.”

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne is a leading global data center owner, developer and operator, delivering sophisticated digital infrastructure solutions worldwide. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates over 55 data centers across the United States, Europe, and Japan. Specializing in comprehensive solutions for hyperscale and enterprise companies, CyrusOne enables customers to align with their unique business and sustainability goals, catering to the complex needs of AI-driven applications and services workloads. CyrusOne’s data centers offer unparalleled flexibility, enabling customers to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demands. CyrusOne delivers tailored build-to-suit, colocation, and interconnection solutions that meet the evolving digital needs of its customers. For more information, please visit cyrusone.com.

press@cyrusone.com