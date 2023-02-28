Cyolo Introduces Enhanced Partner Program “Cyolo Connected,” Delivering True Zero-Trust Access

The company is expanding its custom partner program, providing extensive support to accelerate adoption of zero-trust access

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyolo, provider of the fastest and most secure zero-trust access solution for enterprise IT and OT, today announced the next-generation of its partner program aimed at maximizing an organization’s cybersecurity potential for securing their applications and sensitive systems. The newly redesigned program will provide partners with a high profit margin through a simplified reseller structure and richer tools, including access to MSSP (managed security service provider) products to help grow and expand their business, while safeguarding their customers’ operations against any potential access breaches.

Expanding the focus of its partner program to include OT environments, Cyolo is enabling its partners to protect the uptime, security and safety of their customers’ industrial environments and critical infrastructure as well as their IT environments.

In addition, the new flat structure gives partners access to greater scalability and profitability. MSSPs, VARs and distribution partners joining the program benefit from major enablement and are able to provide the only true zero-trust access solution in the market.

“We listened to our partners’ feedback, and redesigning our program demonstrates our company’s commitment to delivering the highest quality service to them,” said Almog Apirion, CEO and co-founder of Cyolo. “Zero-trust access continues to be a key component of OT and IT strategies for business continuity and agility in the era of cloud and remote work environments for employees and third parties. We are confident that this shift will help us build stronger relationships and recognition as the leading provider of security access technology in our industry.”

As part of this strategic positioning, Cyolo has brought on a Vice President of Global Partnerships, Jake Alosco. Jake brings more than 10 years of experience in business development and channel programs management and will lead the expansion of the channel business across the company’s portfolio. “We are committed to assisting our partners through a channel-first strategy and a straightforward program that will enable us to provide improved support. We have a very unique solution and can help partners provide OT capabilities in an OT way instead of plugging into the IT way.” Alosco continued, “In the coming months, we will operationalize both services and MSSP programs for our partners.”

Industrial assets and OT owners demand the productivity and efficiencies of scaling a highly specialized employee and contractor workforce. This involves extending users and applications outside of the traditional industrial perimeters. Cyolo accelerates their digital industrial projects without sacrificing safety. Joe O’Donnell, Vice President ICS/OT of Cyolo, said, “Cyolo has develop a world class OT Partner Program that encompasses Automation and OT vendors, Systems Integrators, OT/ICS MSSP’s. Cyolo’s channel program is a game changer for OT security providers, as it allows partner-led OT services and solutions to rapidly assist the customer’s OT practitioners and their secure digital journeys. It’s how industry works!”

With 30 partners already in the program, the company is ready to scale globally and reach new markets through its expansion in North America and further into EMEA. Additionally, the program includes a range of services and resources for partners helping to optimize OT strategies. As more companies look to deploy zero-trust access to mitigate high-risk nightmares, Cyolo offers its partners a wide range of benefits that extend from marketing support, channel forward collateral and a specialized partner portal to personalized service, trainings and NFR licenses.

“What Cyolo’s technology enables for customers is inspiring heightened channel partner & customer engagement activity, so this innovation in Cyolo’s channel program comes at the perfect time and adds to our anticipation of a long and successful partnership. I’m confident that this program will help us foster strong relationships with our channel partners and open new opportunities for our business by providing much needed and true zero-trust access,” said Lance Williams, Chief Product Officer at Distology.

On the heels of $60 Million raised in Series B, this partner program supports the goal of bringing stronger security, greater productivity and better operational agility to organizations embarking on or continuing their digital transformation journeys.

To learn more about the renewed Partner Program, join the Cyolo team on March 7th at 11:30am ET by registering here.

About Cyolo

Cyolo helps organizations in the IT and OT spaces to stay both secure and productive in an era of distributed workforces and unprecedented cyber threats. Cyolo’s next-generation zero-trust access solution enables all users, including employees, third parties as well as remote and on-site workers, to connect to their working environments seamlessly and securely via modern identity-based access. Providing one unified solution that integrates with the existing tech stack and deploys easily in the cloud, on-prem or in a hybrid model, Cyolo empowers the global workforce to securely access anything from anywhere.

