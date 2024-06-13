Cycles Books Releases Its Debut Photography Book, ‘CYCLES,’ by Artist J. Ryan Ulsh

‘CYCLES’ Reveals Humankind’s Deep Connection to Nature through Images from around the World

“Creating ‘CYCLES’ has been a journey that holds a special place in my heart. It is an intimate and personal endeavor, reflecting my unique perspective, artistic expression, and deepest emotions. It represents the fulfillment of a dream, the culmination of years dedicated to capturing moments, pouring my heart into the process, and refining my craft.” – J. Ryan Ulsh

The book launch took place on May 11th at ADS-DAS Gallery in Newburgh, New York. The event featured a photography exhibition highlighting images from the book and hosted more than 100 attendees.

Building on the momentum of his book launch, Ulsh held an in-store event on June 8th at Berte in Beacon, New York. Photography lovers had the opportunity to meet Ulsh, get their books signed, and purchase exclusive prints from the ‘CYCLES’ series.

“CYCLES is a stunning body of work that offers a heartfelt tribute to our big beautiful world. J. Ryan Ulsh doesn’t just capture the details, he cherishes them,” said Aimée deSimone, owner & curator of Berte.

Looking ahead, Ulsh is participating in the prestigious Annmarie Sculpture Garden Arts Festival in Soloman’s Island, Maryland from 9/21-9/22.

About Cycles Books

Cycles Books, an independent publisher, focuses on showcasing the art of photography and visual storytelling. Our mission is to publish captivating photography books that inspire and evoke deep emotions. Our debut book, ‘CYCLES,’ features images by J. Ryan Ulsh. No wildlife or land was harmed in its creation. Cycles Books is donating 10% of proceeds to The Nature Conservancy.

About J. Ryan Ulsh

J. Ryan Ulsh is a New York based videographer, photographer, and author. He founded J. Ryan Ulsh LLC, specializing in content creation for beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brands. He has hosted four photo exhibitions. Inspired by unexpected events, places, and people, he finds complexity in simplicity and highlights beauty in the ordinary. Follow him on Instagram @jryanulsh.

