Cybriant Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022

Sixth-Annual List & Research Identifies Leading Managed Security Service Providers Worldwide

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Cybriant, a leading cybersecurity services provider, to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2022 readership survey combined with the site’s editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR, and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market’s ongoing growth and evolution.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to providing our clients with the best possible cybersecurity solutions and services,” said Jeff Uhlich, Cybriant’s CEO. “The need for managed security services has never been greater and we are proud to be recognized in this rapidly growing and highly competitive industry.”

“MSSP Alert congratulates Cybriant on this year’s honor,” said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. “The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide.”

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.

Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries.

Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.

Security Operations Centers: 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%).

Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.

Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.

Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.

This is the 5th year Cybriant has been included in this prestigious list.

Since 2015, Cybriant has helped businesses of all sizes protect themselves against an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. We are a team of passionate, experienced security professionals committed to helping our clients navigate the complexities of cybersecurity and achieve their business objectives.

Our comprehensive suite of services includes managed detection and response (MDR), incident response, compliance and advisory services.

About Cybriant

Cybriant assists companies in making informed business decisions and sustaining effectiveness in the design, operation, and monitoring of their cyber risk management programs. We deliver a comprehensive and customizable set of strategic and managed cybersecurity services. These services include Risk Assessments, vCISO, 24/7 Managed SIEM, MDR, and Real-Time Vulnerability Management. We make enterprise-grade cyber security strategies and tactics accessible to businesses of all sizes. Find out more at https://www.cybriant.com.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

