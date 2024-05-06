Cyber Defense Magazine Names Cloud Security Alliance’s Certificate of Competence in Zero Trust (CCZT) a 2024 Global InfoSec Award Winner for Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Training

CCZT helps security professionals build knowledge to drive the definition, implementation, and management of Zero Trust

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCZT—(RSA Conference)–The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, is pleased to announce that Cyber Defense Magazine has named its Certificate of Competence in Zero Trust (CCZT) as a Global InfoSec Award winner with the title of Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Training.





Based on the key concepts outlined in CSA’s Zero Trust Training (ZTT), the CCZT provides an in-depth understanding of Zero Trust architecture, its components, and its functioning. It includes foundational Zero Trust best practices released by leading authoritative sources such as CISA and NIST, innovative work around the Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) by CSA Research, and guidance from renowned Zero Trust experts such as John Kindervag, founder of the Zero Trust philosophy and one of the world’s foremost cybersecurity experts.

“With Zero Trust established as the future of information security, a Zero Trust-based approach is fast becoming a requirement for organizations and a required skill for a range of security professionals. We are extremely pleased that our Zero Trust training and certification, which leverages best practices from leading industry experts, standards bodies, and government entities, has been recognized as among the very best in its field,” said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance.

Now in its 12th year, the Cyber Defense Global InfoSec awards honor startups, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the information security space who offer a forward-looking cybersecurity product or service. Judges are CISSP-, FMDHS-, CEH-certified security professionals who vote based on their independent review of the company’s submitted materials.

Learn more about Certificate of Competence in Zero Trust (CCZT).

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

Contacts

Kristina Rundquist



ZAG Communications for the CSA



kristina@zagcommunications.com