Cyara Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best DevOps Tool Category

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyara, the leading AI-powered Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Platform provider, today announced that Cyara Botium was named a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best DevOps Tool category. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.





Cyara Botium is a comprehensive bot optimization platform equipped with every functionality and test type organizations need to design, develop, maintain and monitor their chatbots, voicebots and conversational AI. Designed to empower businesses, Botium enables organizations to deliver CX through all channels and platforms by conducting automated natural language process (NLP) testing, conversational flow testing, security testing, performance testing and monitoring for bots.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Cyara Botium was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

“The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation,” said the SIIA CODiE awards organizers. “These Finalists perpetuate the CODiEs’ longstanding tradition of acknowledging the year’s most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition.”

“We’re honored that Cyara Botium has been recognized by industry experts and peers as a finalist in the SIIA CODiE Awards,” said Janet Vito, SVP Marketing, Cyara. “This acknowledgment underscores our dedication to providing organizations with the tools they need to optimize their bot-driven customer interactions across all channels and platforms.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations May 21, 2024, at 1 p.m. EST.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie/.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

About Cyara

Cyara revolutionizes the way businesses transform and optimize their customer experiences. Cyara’s AI-based CX Transformation Platform empowers enterprises to deliver flawless interactions across voice, video, digital, and chatbot experiences. With Cyara, businesses improve customer journeys through continuous innovation while reducing cost and minimizing risk. With a 96% customer retention rate and world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS), today’s leading global brands trust Cyara every day to deliver customer smiles at scale.

