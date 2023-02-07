Cyara Expands Leadership Team by Appointing New Chief Sales Officer & Chief Customer Officer

Executive additions will further expand company’s position as leader in customer experience assurance and drive customer satisfaction

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced the appointment of Bruce Rosen as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and the promotion of Dennis Reno to Chief Customer Officer.

Rosen has joined to lead the company’s Global Sales organization, including Direct Sales, Channel, Partner, Solution Architects, Enablement and Business Development. In his capacity as CSO, Rosen will play a critical role in establishing Cyara as a valued solution provider and global leader in the CX assurance market. He will be responsible for building and executing the company’s strategic vision and plan for the future, scalable growth. Rosen’s key priorities include aligning the company’s growth strategy to its current and future CX solutions, driving strategic partnerships with major Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) providers and their partner ecosystems as they drive enterprises to improve their CX and migrate to the cloud.

Rosen has a proven track record of developing and executing revenue-based growth strategies and business plans to deliver significant growth in startups, early stage businesses, private equity (PE) environments and global public companies. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company as it experiences increased demand for its product among public and private organizations looking to leverage digital solutions and focus on improved customer experience. Rosen joins Cyara from Genesys, where he served as Senior Vice President of America’s Partner and Alliances Ecosystem Sales.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Cyara, providing transformative technology that enables enterprises to accelerate their CX development and assure customer journeys end-to-end across all digital and voice channels,” said Bruce Rosen. “I look forward to building a sustainable, long-term go-to-market strategy that will increase the velocity and trajectory of growth for Cyara globally for the future.”

Cyara is also continuing to invest in its customer success by appointing Senior Vice President of CX Dennis Reno to Chief Customer Officer. Reno joined Cyara nearly three years ago and has successfully led the global Customer Experience team to achieve excellence in providing post-sale service and support to its customers, maintaining a world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 51 or higher since joining Cyara in 2020. In his new role, Reno will be responsible for the customer experience across multiple touchpoints for Cyara’s global customer base, including on-boarding, technical training and education, all post-sales activities and retention.

“The most significant change in my new role as Chief Customer Officer is taking full responsibility for all things related to the customer. The responsibility for a customer-centric culture and revenue growth opportunities with existing customers was once spread across multiple executives in our industry. Now we have one executive nurturing that culture and representation of the voice of the customer at the core of our business,” said Reno. “I’m looking forward to empowering all Cyara employees, regardless of their role, to think about the impact each of us can have on delighting and retaining our dynamic customer base. ‘Creating Customers for Life’ is at the heart of this role. I’m exhilarated at the idea of the difference we can all make in our customers’ businesses and how we can change their customers’ experience.”

“We are delighted to welcome Bruce to the Cyara leadership team,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and Co-founder of Cyara. “Bruce stood out as someone with proven leadership skills, who possesses a great mix of both direct domain experience in our industry as well as scale growth experience. His role as CSO will be critical as we strive to further expand our position as a global leader in CX assurance. I am also excited to announce Dennis’ appointment as Chief Customer Officer. Dennis is an incredible asset who is highly skilled at building strategic customer relationships that lead to high levels of customer satisfaction and retention.”

About Cyara

Cyara is the world’s leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance platform, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Cyara’s cloud-based omnichannel assurance solutions for voice quality and chatbot testing accelerate the delivery of flawless customer journeys for enterprises while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. With a customer retention rate of 96% and a NPS score of 67, every day, major global brands trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

