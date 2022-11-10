Cyara Awarded a Place on Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 13

Provides public sector organisations with Cloud services across CX Assurance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced that it has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G-Cloud 13 agreement. Launching on 9th November, G-Cloud 13 will provide the UK central government departments and all other public sector bodies with a range of cloud hosting and software services, together with associated support services.

Replacing G-Cloud 12, G-Cloud 13 builds upon its predecessor’s framework, providing the public sector with access to multiple suppliers and cloud services with the latest cloud technologies and innovations—all with a quick and easy route to market.

Cyara can be found in Lot 2, Cloud Software (SaaS), and offers the following products and services:

Cyara Botium for Public Sector – Conversational AI/Chatbot Testing

Cyara Cruncher for Public Sector – CX Performance Testing

Cyara Velocity for Public Sector – CX Regression Testing

Cyara Pulse for Public Sector – CX Monitoring

Organisations procuring Cyara’s services through G-Cloud 13 will benefit from its support with migration for any cloud contact centre provider — including Amazon Connect and Genesys Cloud. In addition, Cyara offers automated testing, monitoring, and quality assurance across omni-channel CX technologies, including IVRs and chatbots, ensuring organisations can provide a consistently smooth customer experience, whilst reducing cost.

“The UK public sector faces twin challenges: it needs to cope with growing demand for services while at the same time prepare for significant budget cuts,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and Co-Founder at Cyara. “Cloud-based contact centres and chatbots help meet these challenges, but only if they work optimally – otherwise they can negatively impact the citizen experience and end up wasting taxpayers’ money. By automating testing and monitoring, Cyara’s CX assurance solutions remove these risks, helping service providers innovate faster, boost efficiency and ensure a high-quality experience for all their users.”

For more information, visit: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/agreements/RM1557.13

About Cyara’s Automated CX Assurance Platform

The award-winning Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform enables companies to deliver better CX with less effort, cost, and risk. Cyara supports the entire CX software development lifecycle, from design to functional and regression testing, load testing, chatbot testing and production monitoring, ensuring enterprises can build flawless customer journeys across voice and digital channels.

About Cyara

Cyara is the world’s leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance platform, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Cyara’s cloud-based omnichannel assurance solutions for voice quality and chatbot testing accelerate the delivery of flawless customer journeys for enterprises while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, major global brands trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2021/22, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.8 billion – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk

