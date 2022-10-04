Cyara Appoints Vikram Verma as its First Independent Board Member

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced the appointment of Vikram “Vik” Verma as its first independent board member. Verma is a seasoned business and technology leader who brings more than three decades of experience to the Cyara board. With experience leading public corporations as well as private companies, Verma is uniquely suited to help Cyara scale its growth and capture larger market share. The announcement comes on the heels of Cyara closing the second half of its 2022 fiscal year with an investment from K1 Investment Management and the successful acquisition of Botium, as well as more than 30% growth in revenue, a 95% customer retention rate and 10 billion seconds of synthetic CX testing traffic annually.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vik to the Cyara family,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and Co-founder of Cyara. “Vik is an experienced leader with a proven track record of driving growth on a global scale both organically and through acquisitions. With the accelerating global trend of contact centers migrating to the cloud, we are poised to be the one stop provider for enterprises to ensure that they deliver a flawless customer experience, regardless of the technology or channel. I look forward to working with him, as well as the team at K1 Investments, as we enter the next phase of rapid-growth.”

Verma was previously CEO of 8×8 Inc., where he served for over seven years. Under his leadership, 8×8 grew its annual recurring revenue from approximately $100 million to over $500 million, acquired eight companies, and added more than $1.5 billion to its market capitalization. Verma also served as President of Strategic Venture Development for Lockheed Martin and as President and CEO of Savi Technology. He currently sits on the board of directors of Ping Identity, Cambium Networks, Zingtree and Genesis Digital, the advisory board of Wiliot, the board of trustees of Florida Institute of Technology, and as a member of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Advisory Council at the University of Michigan.

Verma has been granted eight patents and honored with various accolades, including being named a Tau Beta Pi Williams Fellow and a “Technology Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering (B.S.E.E) at the Florida Institute of Technology, a Master of Science Engineering degree (M.S.E) in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan, and the graduate degree of Engineer in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

“Testing and assuring seamless customer interactions through multiple channels is a vital function for companies in every industry, especially during times of economic uncertainty when the ability to delight your customers can mean the difference between business growth and failure,” said Verma. “I am honored to be joining Cyara and look forward to helping advance the company’s position as a global leader in the CX testing and assurance market at a time when organizations need us the most.”

Cyara is the world’s leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance platform, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Cyara’s cloud-based omnichannel assurance solutions for voice quality and chatbot testing accelerate the delivery of flawless customer journeys for enterprises while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, major global brands trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

