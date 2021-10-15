Cyara Announces Recipients of 2021 CXcellence Customer Awards for Outstanding Success, Achievement and Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutomatedCXAssurance—Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated CX Assurance Platform, today announced the recipients of the 2021 Cyara CXcellence Customer Awards, also known as the Smileys – an annual award program recognizing Cyara customers and partners that have demonstrated exemplary commitments to customer experience (CX) and DevOps best practices and innovations.

Recipients of the 2021 Cyara CXcellence Customer Awards stand out from their competitors in their demonstration of exemplary commitments to CX and DevOps best practices and innovations. Each of the 2021 Cyara CXcellence Customer Award winners serves as an outstanding role model for new and existing Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform users who are seeking to deliver the highest level of CX.

“We are proud to award each of the CXcellence Customer Awards winners for their dedication to providing outstanding customer experiences over the past year,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyara. “This award commends their commitment to delivering the highest level of next-generation customer experience and engagement.”

New Customer of The Year Award Winner: Sallie Mae

The Cyara CXcellence Customer — New Customer of the Year Award is presented to a Cyara customer that has started using the Cyara Automated CX Assurance platform in the past 12 months.

Best Continuous Testing Award Winner: Liberty Mutual Insurance

The Cyara CXcellence Customer — Best Continuous Testing Award is presented to a Cyara customer that has achieved the best integration of testing into, and across, their full development lifecycle.

People’s Choice Award Winner: Vitality

The Cyara CXcellence Customer – People’s Choice Award is presented to a Cyara customer that has made unique achievements with a well-rounded and diverse range of accomplishments.

In addition to Cyara customers, 2021 Customer CXcellence Awards were also presented to companies within Cyara’s partner ecosystem that have demonstrated exemplary commitment to expanding and enabling Cyara’s network of customers. The partner award categories include: Top Global Partner, Top Global GSI Partner, Top Americas Partner, Top ANZ/APAC Partner, Top EMEA Partner, and Top Delivery Partner. The full list of partner award winners is included below:

Top Global Partner: AWS

Top Global GSI Partner: CapGemini

Top Americas Partner: Genesys

Top ANZ/APAC Partner: Optus

Top EMEA Partner: Genesys EMEA

Top Delivery Partner: InfinIT

The Cyara CXcellence Customer Awards were presented at Cyara Xchange 2021. The virtual event took place across two days from Wednesday, Oct. 13 to Thursday, Oct. 14 — featuring panels, customer success stories, and insights presented by some of the most forward-thinking customer experience (CX) leaders from across the globe.

This year’s annual Xchange 2021 virtual conference convened CX experts to discuss and deliberate how businesses have adjusted their approach to CX amidst the pandemic, as well as the future of CX technology and strategies.

Those who were unable to virtually attend Xchange 2021 can find speaker, panel, and training session recordings at the link here: https://xchange2021.cyara.com/agenda.

