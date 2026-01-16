C&Y Engineering Mitigates Structural and Permitting Risks for Korean Companies Expanding Manufacturing Operations in the United States

Led by Former LG Executive Kwang Jin Kim, the Firm Delivers Schedule Certainty and Cost Control Through Extensive U.S. Code–Compliant Structural Calculations

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C&Y Engineering, a U.S.-based structural engineering firm specializing in industrial and manufacturing facilities, announced that it is emerging as a critical partner for Korean companies entering the U.S. market by addressing one of the most underestimated challenges: local structural design and permitting risk.

Unlike Korea’s standardized design environment, the U.S. structural engineering system places legal responsibility on the Engineer of Record and requires extensive, defensible documentation. At the center of this system are thousands of structural calculation sheets, which function not only as design records but also as long-term legal and quality assurance documents.

C&Y Engineering’s deep expertise in U.S. structural codes—including IBC, ASCE, and ACI, along with state- and county-level amendments—enables the firm to minimize permitting delays, reduce AHJ review cycles, and protect clients from long-term liability exposure. This capability is especially critical for Korean manufacturers pursuing aggressive schedules for early mass production.

The firm also specializes in advanced structural solutions that directly impact manufacturing yield, including VC-A level vibration control for semiconductor and R&D facilities, as well as ultra-high-load structural systems for EV battery and heavy manufacturing plants housing equipment exceeding 200 tons.

Through BIM-based Value Engineering implemented at the early design stage, C&Y Engineering further helps clients reduce unnecessary construction costs and mitigate risks associated with design changes driven by policy or trade uncertainty.

“ U.S. structural engineering is fundamentally different from Korea’s,” said Kwang Jin Kim, President of C&Y Engineering.

“ In the United States, thousands of structural calculations are not optional paperwork—they are enforceable legal and quality assurance documents that determine whether a facility operates safely and efficiently for decades.

Having spent more than 25 years at LG, I have seen firsthand how misalignment between local codes and project expectations can delay schedules and increase costs. At C&Y Engineering, our role is to eliminate those risks at the structural level before they surface during permitting, construction, or operation.”

About C&Y Engineering

C&Y Engineering is a U.S.-based structural engineering firm specializing in industrial, manufacturing, warehouse, and advanced process facilities. Headquartered in Georgia, the firm provides structural design, analysis, BIM coordination, and construction-phase support for domestic and international clients across the United States. C&Y Engineering is supported by a senior engineering team that includes 15 engineers, each with more than 20 years of professional experience, delivering technically rigorous, code-compliant solutions for complex industrial environments.

