CXL™ Consortium and JEDEC® Sign MOU Agreement to Advance DRAM and Persistent Memory Technology

Leading standards organizations form a joint Work Group to exchange information, align future efforts, and reduce overlap between the two technologies

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JEDEC Solid State Technology Association and Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) Consortium today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize collaboration between the two organizations. The agreement outlines the formation of a joint work group to provide a forum that facilitates communication and sharing of information, requirements, recommendations and requests with the intent that this exchange of information will help standards developed by each organization augment one another.

“The MOU between JEDEC and CXL Consortium will establish a framework for ongoing communication to align future efforts between the two organizations. The joint work group will collaborate on useful solutions for form factors, management, security, and DRAM and other memory technologies,” said Siamak Tavallaei, CXL Consortium President.

“With support from dozens of industry-leading companies, this cooperation will assist both organizations in optimizing the development of our own respective standards and will support JEDEC in its current focus on creating select standards targeted for CXL-attached memory modules and components,” said Mian Quddus, JEDEC Chairman.

About the CXL™ Consortium

The CXL Consortium is an industry standards body dedicated to advancing Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) technology. CXL is a high-speed interconnect offering coherency and memory semantics using high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity between the host processor and devices such as accelerators, memory buffers, and smart I/O devices. For more information or to join, visit www.computeexpresslink.org.

About JEDEC

JEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing over 340 member companies work together in more than 100 JEDEC committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, for manufacturers and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information, visit www.jedec.org.

