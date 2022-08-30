Home Business Wire Cvent to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference
TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CVT #MarTech–Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that its CEO & Founder, Reggie Aggarwal and Senior Vice President & CFO, Billy Newman will present at the Citi Global Technology Conference.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT), is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,700 employees and approximately 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
CventIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations
Erica Stoltenberg

estoltenberg@cvent.com
(571) 378-6240

